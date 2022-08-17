There’s a lot of good in ‘Bad Sisters’

I had a great time watching “Bad Sisters,” a blackly comic murder-mystery set in Ireland. The Apple TV+ series, which premieres Friday, is about five close sisters who come under intense scrutiny by a pair of insurance investigators after the death of their brother-in-law. Did one of the Garvey sisters murder him? Did all of the Garvey sisters murder him?

At times, the show, adapted from the Flemish series “Clan,” unfolds like a comic version of “Big Little Lies.” Claes Bang plays the dead brother-in-law, John Paul, who, we see in the many flashbacks, is psychologically abusive to his wife, Grace (Anne-Marie Duff). He’s also just an all-round bully and misogynist who harasses all of Grace’s sisters: Becka (Eve Hewson), Bibi (Sarah Greene), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), and Eva (show creator Sharon Horgan), who has been the family’s mother figure since their parents died in a car accident years earlier. Some of the morally queasy laughs come from witnessing just how awful and toxic John Paul is and wondering if the world is indeed better off without him. It would be wrong to kill him, wouldn’t it? Wouldn’t it?