Bluebird Bio’s first gene therapy for rare blood disease wins FDA approval

The therapy treats the severe form of a disease called beta thalassemia, where a genetic mutation in the beta-globin gene impairs the ability of blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body. People with the condition require regular blood transfusions once or twice a month, and chelation therapies to reduce high levels of iron caused by the transfusions.

Bluebird won approval for Zynteglo in Europe in 2019 but eventually shuttered its commercial operations there when payers refused to cover its $1.8 million price tag.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Bluebird Bio’s gene therapy for a rare inherited blood disease. The therapy, known as Zynteglo, will be the first commercial product in the US for the Somerville-based company. The one-time treatment comes with $2.8 million price that makes it the most expensive drug on the market here.

Zynteglo could change that by providing a healthy copy of the essential beta-globin gene to blood stem cells, allowing their bodies to make healthy blood cells and eliminate the need for regular transfusions. In clinical trials, about 90 percent of patients who got the one-time therapy no longer needed transfusions to treat their disease.

Before Zynteglo’s approval, stem cell transplants were the only potentially curative options for people with beta thalassemia, but many people with the condition are unable to find a genetically-matched donor. Doctors who treat people with the condition were excited by the approval of Zynteglo.

“This is really huge. The the idea that now you have the option of a cure of therapy for all patients is enormous,” said Dr. Sujit Sheth, chief of the division of pediatric hematology/oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine.

Bluebird estimates that there are as many as 1,500 people with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia in the US. Thomas Klima, the firm’s chief commercial officer, told the Globe that as many as 850 of them may qualify for Zynteglo.

The firm expects about one-third of those patients to be “pretty eager” to get therapy, Klima added. Another third may need “more information and time” to think it over, and the final third may consider their current transfusion treatments fine.

Despite the relatively modest numbers of patients who may get the therapy, the approval is a major win for Bluebird which has faced a series of troubles over the past few years that brought its stock falling about 98 percent from its peak in 2018. The firm said it would lay off 30 percent of its employees in April and warned investors it only had enough cash to last until the first half of 2023.

“Over the last year we faced so many challenges,” Klima said. “But the group that’s here now — and the group that’s getting ready to launch our gene therapies — couldn’t be more thrilled.”

