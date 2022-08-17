Loews Boston Hotel has sold, and major renovations are in the pipeline

An affiliate of Electra America Hospitality Group has purchased the Loews Boston Hotel in Back Bay for $117 million, according to a Suffolk County deed record, and plans a $20 million renovation and rebranding of the 225-room hotel.

The hotel at 154 Berkeley St., to be renamed Hotel AKA Back Bay, will be the first Boston property for the extended-stay company.

AKA and Electra America, a Florida-based real estate investment firm, partnered last year on a $725 million hospitality fund and have since acquired six hotels in markets including Miami, New York, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach, Florida.