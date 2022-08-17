Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Aug. 9) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A brown pelican has been seen between Jeremy Point in Wellfleet and Race Point in Provincetown, but could turn up anywhere from here on out.
Other sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a red-necked phalarope, 2 parasitic jaegers, a lesser black-backed gull, 2 black terns, 16 roseate terns, 300 common terns, a Forster’s tern, 12 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 60 Cory’s shearwaters, 145 great shearwaters, 6 sooty shearwaters, and 9 Manx shearwaters.
A royal tern was at Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, along with 16 Forster’s terns, 3 whimbrels, 200 semipalmated sandpipers, 38 short-billed dowitchers, 35 Cory’s shearwaters, and a peregrine falcon.
Seabirds noted from a whale watch off Provincetown included 2 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 220 Cory’s shearwaters, 1,050 great shearwaters, 12 sooty shearwaters, and 6 Manx shearwaters.
Birds at Gray’s Beach in Dennis included a red knot, 2 American oystercatchers, 120 semipalmated sandpipers, 75 short-billed dowitchers, 8 Forster’s terns, 3 roseate terns, and 650 tree swallows.
Other sightings around the Cape included five little blue herons at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, at least one continuing blue grosbeak at Crane WMA in Falmouth, a red knot, a brant, and a long-billed dowitcher at Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, and 42 whimbrel at Indian Neck in Wellfleet.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.