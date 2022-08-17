Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Aug. 9) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A brown pelican has been seen between Jeremy Point in Wellfleet and Race Point in Provincetown, but could turn up anywhere from here on out.

Other sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a red-necked phalarope, 2 parasitic jaegers, a lesser black-backed gull, 2 black terns, 16 roseate terns, 300 common terns, a Forster’s tern, 12 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 60 Cory’s shearwaters, 145 great shearwaters, 6 sooty shearwaters, and 9 Manx shearwaters.