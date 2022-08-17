4 quick takeaways from the new poll on R.I. politics

Here are four below-the-radar takeaways from the survey.

The biggest headline coming from the new WPRI 12/Roger Williams University poll is that Governor Dan McKee is clinging to a small lead over Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea in the Democratic primary for governor, but the survey is chock-full of other useful information about that race and other key issues in the state.

The good news for the leading Democrats in the race is that Rhode Islanders don’t despise any of them yet, but it’s stunning how many likely Democratic primary voters still haven’t made up their minds about any of them. (The primary is Sept. 13, and early voting begins next week.)

McKee has been the governor since last March, yet 24 percent of primary voters still aren’t sure whether they have a favorable or unfavorable view of him.

Nellie Gorbea is a two-term statewide office who was the first major candidate to enter the race, but 40 percent haven’t figured her out.

And Helena Foulkes has flooded the airwaves with campaign ads for months, but 52 percent can’t say how they feel about her.

For those wondering why we haven’t seen an onslaught of negative advertising, it’s in part because voters don’t know enough about any of them.

The primary in the 2nd District is over

At this point, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner would probably have to use state pension money to buy a new house in Cranston to lose his 30-point lead in the Democratic primary for Congress. While it won’t be easy to defeat Republican Allan Fung in the general election, Magaziner’s smooth ride in the primary has helped him save money and set himself up for the main event in November.

Who are these people?

You’d think that Rhode Islanders would be taking an extra look at the race for lieutenant governor, considering that we’re only a year removed from McKee taking over for Gina Raimondo. But more than 51 percent of Democratic primary voters still haven’t decided whether they support incumbent Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, state Representative Deb Ruggiero, or state Senator Cynthia Mendes.

Matos holds a slight lead right now, but whoever emerges from the primary is probably going to have a tough race in the general election, assuming moderate Republican Aaron Guckian wins his primary against Paul Pence.

The unpopular soccer stadium

If 44 percent of likely Democratic primary voters don’t support spending $60 million of taxpayer money to build a minor league soccer stadium in Pawtucket, imagine how much worse those numbers would be if you included Republican voters.

McKee has defended his support for the deal by saying he refuses to turn his back on Pawtucket, and he has smartly pointed to other publicly funded projects in different parts of the state to show that he isn’t solely focusing on that city. But you can expect his opponents to continue to question the project in the final month before the primary.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you'd like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.