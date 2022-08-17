Alleged drunk driver arrested in fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton

Devin Arroyo, 29, of Taunton, was driving a 2018 Ford Transit van at approximately 12:15 a.m. Wednesday and traveling southbound on the northbound side of the highway when he struck a car head-on, according to David Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police. The car was then hit in the rear by a 2020 International tractor trailer driven by a 41-year-old man from Providence, who was unable to stop in time, Procopio said.

A Taunton man was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton and caused a fatal crash, State Police said.

The driver of the car was taken to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester where he was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Arroyo was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and he was placed into custody on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor.

“Further charges may be filed pending completion of the ongoing investigation,” Procopio said in an email.

The identity of the victim who died has not yet been released by authorities.

In the aftermath of the crash all lanes of Interstate 495 northbound at exit 58 were closed to traffic. They were reopened at approximately 4:50 a.m., Procopio said.





