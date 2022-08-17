Boston police issue community alert for attempted rape suspect

Boston police are seeking the public’s help to identify a person suspected of an attempted rape that occurred Tuesday at about 2:25 p.m. around 800 Hyde Park Ave. in Hyde Park, police said in a statement.
Further details were not disclosed, but the suspect photographed was a man wearing a red hat, dark sunglasses and white pants with a blue jacket, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding this individual is asked to call detectives directly at 617-343-4400 or anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
