‘Both boys were destined to make an impact’: Vineyard restaurant owner launches fund-raiser after ‘Jaws’ bridge tragedy

Tavaughn Bulgin is presumed dead, authorities have said. The body of his 26-year-old brother, Tavaris Bulgin, was found around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Although weather conditions prevented diving Wednesday, police resumed the search for Tavaughn Bulgin by land and will also possibly search by air, Procopio said. A State Trooper is searching the shoreline by all-terrain vehicle and the State Police Air Wing will conduct an aerial search if weather allows.

State Police continue to search for the missing 21-year-old Jamaican man who jumped off a Martha’s Vineyard bridge with his older brother Sunday night, spokesman David Procopio said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the owner of the Martha’s Vineyard restaurant where the Bulgin brothers worked launched a GoFundMe to assist their family with travel, transport, funeral, and memorial service costs.

Doug Abdelnour, the owner of Nomans restaurant in Oak Bluffs, wrote on GoFundMe that Tavaris and Tavaughn left an impression on everyone they met with their “bright smiles, charismatic personalities, unshakeable faith, and unrelenting positive attitude.”

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

The brothers were from Clarendon, Jamaica, and both grew up involved in the church, studying business at University of Technology, Jamaica and University of the West Indies, Abdelnour wrote.

Tavaris graduated from the University of Technology, Jamaica, over a year ago, and Tavaughn was a student at University of the West Indies, family spokesman Reverend Rhoan Parkins, told the Jamaica Gleaner.

Tavaris was a “beloved school teacher,” while Tavaughn was known as a “musical prodigy” and “gifted soccer/football player,” Abdelnour wrote.

“Both boys were destined to make an impact in every community they served and every endeavor they pursued,” he added.

The goal of the fund-raiser is to ensure the Bulgin family does not have to worry “about access to sufficient funds to lay their sons to rest properly,” Abdelnour wrote.

Advertisement

“Their enthusiasm for life, commitment to God and their church, and impact on their community are how family and friends remember them,” Abdelnour wrote of the brothers. “They leave an unforgettable mark on the community of Martha’s Vineyard, their hometown of Clarendon and the entire country of Jamaica.”

Abdelnour could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The fund-raiser had collected more than $94,000 of its $50,000 goal as of early Wednesday afternoon.

The two brothers, along with two of their friends, had jumped into the water from the bridge connecting Edgartown and Oak Bluffs around 11 p.m. Sunday. The friends emerged safely, but the brothers did not.

Authorities suspended the search for Tavaughn Bulgin Tuesday afternoon after poor weather caused dangerous conditions, Procopio said. Police had been searching a “very large” area, including the inlet on the land side of the bridge and the ocean on the seaward side.

Environmental Police deployed a “sidescan sonar device,” which uses sound waves to detect objects in the water and ocean floor, he said. If the sonar detected anything, State Police Underwater Recovery Unit members would dive to see what it was.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.