Construction worker injured on Congress Street

The worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, he said.

At 10:53 a.m. police received a 911 call reporting that the construction worker was injured at 370 Congress St., according to Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.

A construction worker was injured on Congress Street Wednesday morning, Boston police said.

The incident is being investigated by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration, he said.

“OSHA was notified and responded to the scene for investigation,” Watson said.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

