Five-alarm fire displaces 20 people in Chelsea

A five-alarm fire in Chelsea displaced 20 residents, including one man who was rescued with a ladder, and injured two firefighters early Wednesday, according to the city’s fire department.

Firefighters responded to 32-34 Cottage St. around 12:20 a.m. and found the six-family building in flames, said Chelsea Fire Deputy Chief Michael Masucci.

He said one man was trapped by the fire on the third floor and had to be rescued by firefighters who used a ground ladder to reach him and then bring him to safety.