Five-alarm fire displaces 20 people in Chelsea

A five-alarm fire in Chelsea displaced 20 residents, including one man who was rescued with a ladder, and injured two firefighters early Wednesday, according to the city’s fire department.
Firefighters responded to 32-34 Cottage St. around 12:20 a.m. and found the six-family building in flames, said Chelsea Fire Deputy Chief Michael Masucci.
He said one man was trapped by the fire on the third floor and had to be rescued by firefighters who used a ground ladder to reach him and then bring him to safety.
The resident was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment of fire-related injuries, Masucci said. Two other residents were transported to hospitals for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
Two firefighters were also transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-lifet-hreatening injuries, he said.
A total of 20 people were displaced. Masucci said the building is a total loss.
The fire started in the rear of the first floor, but a cause is under investigation by the Chelsea Fire Department and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey’s office.
This is a developing story.
