fb-pixel Skip to main content

Infant seriously injured after fall from window in Dorchester, police say

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated August 17, 2022, 37 minutes ago

An infant was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling from a window in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon, Boston police said.

Police responded to 12 American Legion Highway at 3:17 p.m. for a 911 call reporting an infant had fallen from a window, according to Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman.

Officers found the child suffering serious injuries and the child was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, Watson said.

The Boston Police homicide and crime scene response units are responding to the scene, where an investigation is underway, Watson said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Advertisement

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video