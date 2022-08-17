Infant seriously injured after fall from window in Dorchester, police say

An infant was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling from a window in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon, Boston police said.
Police responded to 12 American Legion Highway at 3:17 p.m. for a 911 call reporting an infant had fallen from a window, according to Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman.
Officers found the child suffering serious injuries and the child was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, Watson said.
The Boston Police homicide and crime scene response units are responding to the scene, where an investigation is underway, Watson said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
