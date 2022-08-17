John DePetro, R.I. radio talk show host, arrested for trespassing in Warwick

The home is connected to a woman who went missing in May. Charlotte Lester, 44, was known to frequent the home, which was previously searched by police, though her connection to the home or its owners is still unclear.

Warwick Chief Brad Connor told the Globe early Wednesday that DePetro was arrested outside of a home on Staples Avenue on Tuesday.

WARWICK— John DePetro, an independent Rhode Island radio talk show host, was arrested and is facing a trespassing charge in Warwick.

Lester’s dog was found roaming a few miles away, around Elmwood Avenue, on May 18, and her red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was found in the parking lot at Kent Hospital on May 20, police said.

DePetro, whose show airs on 1380 AM and 99.9 FM WNRI as well as online, was live-streaming on his Facebook page during the time of arrest. DePetro told his viewers that he went to the home to “continue to search for answers from the owner of the home” who has allegedly “refused to offer any details to the media on her disappearance or why Warwick Police treated his house as a crime scene for a month.”

Connor told the Globe that DePetro was released with a summons to appear in court on Sept. 1.

DePetro later posted a video on his Facebook page from outside of the Warwick Police station and said Tuesday’s arrest was his first. He claimed that while he approached the home he saw homeowner Mark Perkins through the window and he appeared to have been “waiving at” DePetro. DePetro said he thought Perkins was telling him to come up to the house.

“We will vigorously defend this attack on the press in court and look forward to calling Mark Perkins as a witness at trial,” wrote DePetro on his website. “Charlotte Lester remains missing and we will continue our efforts to draw attention to the case.”

DePetro said in the video that he will plead not guilty.

Lester remains missing, and her family has hired a private investigator to look into her disappearance.

