Lawsuit accuses Peabody gym teacher of sexual abuse of students over decades

The complaint, filed Tuesday in Middlesex Superior Court, alleges that Toltz had developed a reputation as an abuser among students and could have sexually abused as many as 150 students while working as a teacher. The lawsuit names both Toltz and the City of Peabody as defendants.

The 45-page complaint lists the victims as John Does, but was filed on behalf of all minor students taught or coached by James Toltz during his employment at Higgins Middle School and John F. Kennedy Junior High School, from 1969 to 1996.

Thirteen former students who attended two Peabody middle schools over past decades have filed a class-action lawsuit alleging that a gym teacher watched them shower, spanked, fondled, and sexually assaulted them, and offered some of them narcotics, starting when they were as young as 11.

“Toltz used his position as a means to groom students whom he wished to sexually abuse,” the lawsuit said. It alleges that some of the abuse continued into adulthood.

It was not immediately known if Toltz, 80, who now lives in Winter Garden, Fla., has hired a lawyer. A phone message left with a listing for Toltz was not immediately returned.

The suit, filed by attorney Carmen Durso, lists 120 counts of sexual abuse and negligence, demands a jury trial and seeks an unspecified amount in damages for severe emotional and physical distress.

“These guys do not take a vacation,” Durso said. “Every time they have an opportunity, they will do something. And Toltz had constant opportunities.”

“Being a gym teacher and a coach, he was in a unique position to have boys undressed,” Durso said. “He would create situations in which it would be necessary for him to make a genital examination.”

The complaint alleges that Peabody was negligent in failing to properly train, supervise, and discipline Toltz over 34 years.

“[Peabody] should have known Toltz was not a fit person to be placed in charge of children, nor to have unsupervised control of them,” the suit said.

If the city had exercised reasonable care, it should have discovered that Toltz was engaged in illegal and inappropriate sexual conduct with children under his supervision, according to the complaint.

Peabody City Solicitor Donald Conn said Wednesday the city had not yet been served a copy of the complaint. “We’ll be prepared to respond once we’ve received a copy,” Conn said.

The abuse cited in the complaint allegedly occurred from 1971 to 1994 and said Toltz applied creams, ointments, and lotions to the students’ genitals, and spanked and digitally penetrated them. He sometimes offered cocaine to the students, the complaint said.

An alleged victim known as John Doe no. 1003 said in the suit he was abused from 1989, when he was 11, to 2003, when he was 25.

The statute of limitations has not yet expired. If a person is sexually abused as a minor, they have until age 53 to file suit, Durso said. If victims are older than 53, they have seven years from the time they first understood that they were harmed by the perpetrators, he said.

Six of the men in the lawsuit are under 53. The other seven did not realize the harm they had endured until December 2019, according to the complaint.

In a Zoom news conference Wednesday, three men detailed their abuse and the trust issues, alcoholism, lack of friends, self-destructive behavior, deep shame, and self loathing that followed.

The wife of John Doe 1008 read his statement.

“I’m writing this missive in support of, and in the company of my peers, to accuse the mutual bogeyman and ultimate humiliator of our adolescence, the child predator known as James Toltz,” she read.

“I live with untold invisible scars from leering voyeurism, sexual violation and the physical assault I suffered at the hands of my gym teacher and coach,” she read. “I tried to bury it, but it changed the course of my life.”

Her husband is plagued by nightmares and memories of the abuse “along with the very real, almost debilitating floods of emotions, from utter helplessness, to acute terror, and then see-sawing to sheer rage,” she said.

“It is my hope that through sharing, I will encourage others to find the strength to come forward, be heard, you are not alone,” she read. “Together, we will take back the power he stole from us, we will set ourselves free.”

Another man recounted how Toltz put Ben Gay ointment in his underwear when he was a student at JFK Junior High. When John Doe went to Toltz to tell him about the burning sensation he was having, Toltz took him to a remote janitor’s closet and molested him.

When the alleged victim got home, prepared to tell his parents, he found that Toltz had preemptively called them with “a concocted story” about having a discussion about personal hygiene with their son.

John Doe no. 1011 said he wished he’d had the courage to come forward sooner so he could have saved future victims.

“I feel bad, I feel partly responsible for this, wondering if there’s more I could have done or should have done back then to get this predator off the street,” he said. “Now I have a chance to rectify my guilt and bring some level of justice and accountability to the situation.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

































Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.