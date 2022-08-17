At Plymouth gallery, Indigenous artists speak to the present day

“The selected artists have created works that seek to examine the experience of being Indigenous at this moment in time,” said artist Casey Figueroa of Plymouth, who curated the exhibition at 11 North St.

The Plymouth Center for the Arts, a one-time town library now serving as a showplace for the visual arts and live theater, will host a show of work by Indigenous artists firmly rooted in the present. The exhibition runs for three weeks into September.

"Universal Protection" is a print by Indigenous artist Justin Beatty, whose work will appear in an upcoming show at the Plymouth Center for the Arts.

“The Art of the Contemporary Indigenous Experience” will consist of work by artists in visual art media such as painting and prints, and traditional Native crafts such as wampum jewelry.

“Engaging with a wide range of artistic forms,” Figueroa said, “you will see works that present a broad vision of Indigenous expression, from traditional materials and techniques to contemporary skills and methodologies.”

The show will launch with a free opening reception on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Special events include a talk by Figueroa on Friday, Aug. 26, at 6:30 p.m.; tickets are $15. A closing event offers a panel discussion by four of the exhibiting artists on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. That program is free.

There is no charge to view the exhibit during regular hours, and some of the artwork will be available to purchase.

The exhibit “will present the living, breathing experience of these artists, showing commonalities of experience, but also the individuality of each of these talented and dedicated creators,” Figueroa said. “By investigating their circumstances, these artists will speak to universal themes of identity and connection, while also examining their specific relationships to their cultures.”

The participating artists come from the Northeast, including Cape Cod, New Bedford, and Boston, as well as Vermont and Western Massachusetts.

The exhibit will cover “the range of art, traditional art, contemporary, painting, prints, jewelry and pottery, crafts,” Figueroa said. The theme is “the art of the contemporary Indigenous experience, reflecting on what it means to be an Indigenous person today.”

Figueroa, whose own work has appeared in the center’s shows and who teaches art classes there, said the idea for the exhibit developed from discussions with other center members on the possibility of including Native artists in Plymouth townwide events called “First Fridays.”

“It developed from there,” Figueroa said.

Figueroa, who is of Mexican and Indigenous ancestry, said he wanted to make sure the collaboration would not simply be a one-time exploitation of Indigenous issues.

The upcoming show is “not just a one-shot idea,” Figueroa said. It’s a connection “that shows support for the community. It’s not just a taking. It’s a two-way street to benefit everybody, especially with a contemporary audience to connect with it in a good way. It’s respectful for everybody.”

Among the artists featured in the exhibit are Justin Beatty, based in Western Massachusetts, who will be exhibiting his digital prints, and painter and sculptor Deborah Moorehead, a historian and traditional storyteller who describes herself as a descendant of Massasoit, the supreme sachem of the Wampanoag people who helped save the Pilgrims from starvation after their 1620 arrival in the Wampanoag homeland.

Hartman Deetz, a wampum jewelry maker, is a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe. Anthony Melting Tallow is a digital printmaker. Painter Hailey-Jade Araujo is based in Dighton.

Traditional basketry crafter Kerri Helme is a New Bedford resident and member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe. Based in Northampton, Ella Alkiewicz exhibits painting and drawing. Julia Marden is a contemporary craft and Eastern Woodland artist, drawing on her Aquinnah Wampanoag roots. Aquinnah is located on the western tip of Martha’s Vineyard.

Representative works by these artists, Figueroa said, will be joined by the creations of other Indigenous artists chosen by Danielle Greendeer, owner of the Wampanoag Trading Post and Gallery in Mashpee.

For more information, visit plymouthguild.org/content/art-contemporary-indigenous-experience.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.