State hits Encore nightclub with $25,000 fine over alcohol service violations

The violations occurred between October last year and this past June, the gaming commission’s statement said.

The gaming commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau issued the fine after uncovering alcohol service violations on five separate occasions at Memoire nightclub, according to a statement by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

State regulators have handed down a $25,000 fine to a nightclub located at the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett over multiple instances of over-serving alcohol to customers, officials said.

“One of the incidents involved over-service at the bar in Memoire, and four of the five incidents involved over-service during bottle service, and the over-service was as a result of improper administration of bottle service during those times,” Heather Hall, chief enforcement counsel for the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau, said in a meeting last week, according to State House News Service.

Memoire is owned by Big Night Venues Boston Harbor, which has agreed to pay the fine and cooperate with regulators on a set of corrective actions, including staff training, more manager oversight, and stricter policies around bottle service, the gaming commission’s statement said.

A message sent to Big Night Venues Boston Harbor was not immediately returned late Wednesday night.

Servers must remove liquor bottles from the table when leaving a bottle service area, and customers cannot pour their own drinks, Hall said, according to State House News Service. Pouring alcohol directly into customers’ mouths is also “strictly prohibited ... [and] considered egregious conduct,” and Memoire has agreed to discipline employees, Hall said.

“The IEB takes seriously its role in regulating alcohol service to ensure the safety of patrons, staff, and the public,” Hall said in the gaming commission’s statement. “We appreciate that Big Night [Venues Boston Harbor] has agreed to take steps to address the issues that led to this fine, and the IEB and EBH will be working closely with them to ensure that the agreed-upon corrective action plan is successful.”