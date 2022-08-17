Three men arrested after fights on Block Island and on ferry plead not guilty

Silva and Carvalho were two of seven people who were arrested by Rhode Island State Police in connection with the fight on the Block Island Ferry on the night of Aug. 8.

Jacob Dorbor, 30, of Providence; Miguel G. Silva, 36, of Pawtucket; and Michael Carvalho, 26, of Providence, each pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct charges. Dorbor was accused of being involved in a brawl that took place at Ballard’s Beach Resort.

The three men appeared in front of Judge J. Patrick O’Neill.

On Aug. 8, Dorbor was arrested at Ballard’s Beach Resort after a fight. But witnesses said and video footage from those who attended the reggae festival that day at the resort showed that there appeared to have been more than one fight on the property. The turmoil later spilled over into the line for the Block Island Ferry, where hundreds of people waited to return to mainland Rhode Island.

According to State Police, the fight on the ferry began at approximately 9:35 p.m.

State troopers, officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown, and South Kingstown police departments responded to a report of a disturbance on the Block Island Ferry as it was returning to the Port of Galilee. Emergency services and law enforcement boarded the ferry, secured the vessel, and arrested individuals involved.

Five others, from Pawtucket and Providence, were arrested after the incidents on Aug. 8.

Longtime residents and vacationers are calling on the town to address long-standing issues on Block Island, which could include reevaluating Ballard’s liquor license. During an emergency town council meeting on Aug. 11, nearly two dozen spoke out against the incidents earlier that week, including underage drinking at Ballard’s, overcrowding, and safety concerns.

