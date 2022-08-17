Witnesses: 50 bicyclists surrounded car in Boston’s South End and driver was punched in face

As many as 50 bicyclists were on Tremont Street in the South End Tuesday when one of them punched the driver whose car had been surrounded by people on bikes, witnesses told Boston police.
The incident took place around 3:40 p.m. at 571 Tremont St. when a man driving his red Toyota Camry found himself at the center of a group of bicyclists, police wrote in a report.
“Numerous people came up to officers and stated that a group of about 50 teenagers on bicycles surrounded the red Toyota, and one male went up to the driver’s side window and punched (the victim) in the face,” police wrote.
Advertisement
The report does not say whether police have learned what caused the confrontation.
When they arrived, police wrote that passersby were assisting the victim.
“Officers also observed numerous people assisting a victim...on the side of the road,” police wrote. “Officers observed multiple blood drops on the street, blood drops on his clothes, and a towel over his mouth to stop the bleeding.”
Police are continuing their search for the person who punched the victim in the face. The victim was treated at a Boston hospital and released.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.