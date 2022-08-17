Witnesses: 50 bicyclists surrounded car in Boston’s South End and driver was punched in face

As many as 50 bicyclists were on Tremont Street in the South End Tuesday when one of them punched the driver whose car had been surrounded by people on bikes, witnesses told Boston police.

The incident took place around 3:40 p.m. at 571 Tremont St. when a man driving his red Toyota Camry found himself at the center of a group of bicyclists, police wrote in a report.

“Numerous people came up to officers and stated that a group of about 50 teenagers on bicycles surrounded the red Toyota, and one male went up to the driver’s side window and punched (the victim) in the face,” police wrote.