Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin Survive Primary Battles, but a Democrat Breaks Through

Both races captured the fierce division among Republicans across the country and gave a glimpse into the independent and libertarian streak unique to Alaskan politics. They also underscored the surprising sway of Democrats in what has been a reliably red state, as well as the power of Indigenous voters, a sizable electorate that does not predictably break for either party.

Murkowski, 65, spurned by former President Donald J. Trump, advanced to the general election in November in the Senate race , according to The Associated Press. Palin, 58, who had Trump’s backing, also advanced in the fall for an open House seat but was trailing her Democratic opponent.

ANCHORAGE — Two of the most prominent women in Alaskan Republican politics — Senator Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin — appeared to be on divergent paths early Wednesday following the state’s special election and primary.

Advertisement

The support of Indigenous voters was key to the strong showings of both Murkowski and Palin’s main Democratic rival, Mary Peltola, a former state lawmaker who is Yup’ik and who would become the first Alaska Native in Congress if elected. More than 15 percent of Alaska’s population identifies as Indigenous.

Still, final official results in the elections could take days and even weeks, as election officials in Alaska continue to collect and count mail-in ballots.

The races Tuesday also tested a new complex voting system that allowed voters to rank their preferences in the special election. The process had rankled some Republicans who worried about losing power, but was seen by its proponents as encouraging candidates to appeal to voters beyond their base.

In the Senate race, Murkowski has been in one of the toughest fights of her political career after voting to convict Trump in his impeachment trial following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Although she has lost support among Trump Republicans, she has tried to forge a path to victory by solidifying a coalition of moderate Republicans, Democrats, and independents that has helped keep her in office for three terms. She and Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka advanced in a 19-way Senate primary. Murkowski was in the lead by three percentage points.

Advertisement

Peltola, 48, took 37.8 percent of the vote in the special election to fill Alaska’s lone congressional seat through January, putting her more than five percentage points ahead of Palin, the state’s former governor and 2008 vice-presidential Republican nominee. Peltola was also leading Palin by nearly four percentage votes in the primary race to fill that seat beyond 2023.

A win in the special election could provide a major boost in name recognition and momentum for Peltola, who has quickly risen to prominence since placing fourth in a June special election primary.

The House race began taking shape soon after the sudden death in March of Don Young, who represented Alaskans in Congress for nearly 50 years. As she has attempted to stage a political comeback, Palin has leaned on a solid base of support among evangelical conservatives and Trump devotees. She has shunned the establishment and mostly ignored the press.

But a debate has brewed among Republicans over whether she is pursuing the seat in the name of public service or celebrity. Ahead of Tuesday, she and her top Republican challenger, Nick Begich III, had been trading barbs over their brands of conservatism and loyalties to Alaska. The infighting appeared to give Peltola an edge as she campaigned on bipartisanship and healing divisions.

Advertisement

The House race centered on abortion rights, the economy, climate change, and the use of Alaska’s mineral resources. In the undertow was Trump, who made a rare visit to the state in July to promote Palin and Murkowski’s main challenger, Tshibaka.

Palin appeared to retain a strong well of support in Wasilla, a small city of 10,000 north of Anchorage, and in other parts of the state. Many of her most ardent admirers are conservative women who praise her accomplishments as a politician and as a mother, and see her as an answer to strong-minded and vocal women on the left, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Yet pollsters see a difficult climb for Palin given her dismal overall approval ratings. The Alaska Survey Research in late July found that 31 percent of registered Alaska voters viewed her positively and 61 percent viewed her negatively. In a different analysis, the Republican pollster Matt Larkin believed it was most likely that Peltola or Begich would win the special election based on Palin’s low favorability numbers.

Many voters disapproved of the persona and rhetoric that Palin adopted when she entered national politics in 2008 as the vice-presidential nominee for John McCain. Others argued that she had spent most of her time since then in the lower 48 states, a particularly stinging affront to many Alaskans who often pride themselves as being separate from the rest of the United States.

Advertisement



