Pence calls on GOP to stop slamming the FBI

Speaking at a political event in New Hampshire, Pence said that Republicans could hold the Justice Department and the FBI accountable for their decisions “without attacking the rank-and-file law enforcement personnel.”

Congressional Republicans, including members of leadership, have reacted with fury to the Aug. 8 search, which is part of an investigation into Trump’s handling of classified material. Some lawmakers have called to “defund” or “destroy” the FBI, even as more moderate voices have chastised their colleagues for their rhetoric.

WASHINGTON — Former vice president Mike Pence on Wednesday called on Republicans to stop attacking the nation’s top law enforcement agencies over the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, former president Donald Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Fla.

“Our party stands with the men and women who stand on the thin blue line at the federal and state and local level, and these attacks on the FBI must stop,” Pence said. “Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police.”

The remarks by Pence, who appears to be positioning himself to run for president, highlight his readiness to separate himself from the wing of the Republican Party most loyal to Trump. They also illustrate the political dangers in criticizing a law enforcement agency, particularly for a party that purportedly bills itself as a defender of law and order.

The calls for a more cautious tone came as threats emerged against law enforcement. A gunman attacked an FBI office in Cincinnati last week, and the Department of Homeland Security distributed an intelligence bulletin to law enforcement around the country that warned of “an increase in threats and acts of violence” after the Mar-a-Lago search.

Pence also said Wednesday that he would consider talking to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — the clearest indication to date that he might be willing to participate in the panel’s ongoing efforts. The panel is set to resume public hearings on its findings next month.

Pence has rarely spoken publicly about how he would respond to a request from the committee to be interviewed, but his lawyers began talking with the panel as early as last summer, indicating that they were unsure of what Pence might do.

“If there was an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” Pence said. But adding a note of caution, Pence said it would be “unprecedented in history” for a vice president “to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill.”

In recent weeks, the panel has been discussing what to do about some of the more high-profile potential witnesses, like Pence or Trump himself, and lawmakers have not reached a conclusion about how to proceed with either man.

NEW YORK TIMES

Fla. prosecutor removed by DeSantis files suit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An elected Florida prosecutor who was removed from office by Governor Ron DeSantis because of his positions on abortion and transgender rights filed suit Wednesday to get his job back, saying the Republican leader violated his First Amendment rights.

DeSantis said he suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren this month for signing a national pledge to not prosecute women and doctors for violating state abortion laws or families seeking treatments for transgender minors.

“If the governor’s allowed to do this, what’s left of democracy? If the governor’s allowed to retaliate against me for speaking out, what’s left of the First Amendment?” Warren said at a news conference in Tallahassee.

The lawsuit alleges that DeSantis did not identify any actual conduct involving criminal activity that would warrant a suspension and says the governor is punishing Warren for voicing positions that DeSantis opposes.

DeSantis, criticized by Democrats for signing abortion restrictions and bills seen as anti-LGBTQ into law, held a campaign-like event to announce Warren’s suspension where supporters cheered the decision. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment Wednesday morning.

Now seeking reelection in November and positioning himself as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, the governor cited Warren’s “neglect of duty” and other alleged violations.

In his executive order, DeSantis cited Warren’s policy of not pursuing some lesser categories of crime, including “trespassing at a business location, disorderly conduct, disorderly intoxication, and prostitution.”

The suspension was backed by several law enforcement officers including Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, who said Warren had been acting as a kind of “supreme authority” to decide “what crimes will be legal or illegal in our county.”

Similar uses of prosecutorial discretion by progressives elected around the country in recent years have prompted some pushback.

In San Francisco, voters in June recalled Chesa Boudin, a former public defender who was elected district attorney in 2019 on a criminal justice reform platform. Boudin faced criticism over rising crime after declining to prosecute most drug offenses. A similar effort to recall the Los Angeles district attorney failed to garner enough signatures this week.

Warren, who was elected in 2016 by Tampa-area voters and reelected in 2020, said the governor is overturning the will of the people who put him in office.

“The governor has attacked our democracy and it should worry everyone,’’ Warren told reporters. ‘’If the governor’s attempt to unilaterally overturn an election is allowed to stand, it threatens to undermine the integrity and outcome of elections across our state for years to come.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Planned Parenthood to spend $50m in midterms

WASHINGTON — Planned Parenthood, the nation’s leading reproductive health care provider and abortion rights advocacy organization, plans to spend a record $50 million ahead of November’s midterm elections, pouring money into contests where access to abortion will be on the ballot.

The effort, which breaks the group’s previous $45 million spending record set in 2020, comes months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that created a constitutional right to have an abortion. It will be waged by the organization’s political and advocacy arms and will focus on governor’s offices, US Senate seats, and legislative races in nine states where abortion rights could be restricted or expanded depending on the outcome at the ballot.

The historic proportions of the midterm campaign, when less money is usually spent, were made possible by a torrent of money raised after the decision by the high court’s new conservative majority, touching off a tectonic shift in the politics of abortion. Now, for the first time, Republicans who have long campaigned against abortion and Roe v. Wade will face voters on an issue that is no longer hypothetical and carries real-life consequences.

Planned Parenthood says its spending will help remind voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin what’s at stake in a bid to drive turnout by Democratic and independent voters.

“Who wins in these midterm elections will determine whether a state has access to abortion and potentially determine whether we will face a national abortion ban,” said Jenny Lawson, the executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes. “We will be clear about who is on which side.”

A recent poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found a majority of Americans think Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide. More than half of the respondents said they feel at least somewhat “sad” or “angry” about the Supreme Court’s decision.

Earlier this month in red-state Kansas, voters rejected by nearly 20 percentage points a constitutional amendment that would have allowed the legislature to advance a ban on abortion.

Whether it truly is a galvanizing issue will become clear after Election Day, Nov. 8.

“We say this every cycle: ‘This is the important election,’” said Amy Kennedy, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Votes in Georgia. “For us, this really is the most important election cycle of our life.”

Planned Parenthood says it intends to contact 6 million voters through door knocking, phone calls, digital advertising, mailers, and radio ads. It has already run some TV ads in Wisconsin, where Republicans control the statehouse and where Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Republican US Senator Ron Johnson are up for reelection.

ASSOCIATED PRESS