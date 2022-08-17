House Speaker Ron Mariano may have SHOVID

SHOVID renders its victims akin to a community of prairie dogs . They are happiest down in their warren of tunnels, where most of the important events in their lives — birth, death, courtship, canoodling, pup-rearing, and the like — take place. When they do venture into the sunlight, it’s usually only with a number of sentries (division leaders and committee chairmen, you’d call them) at key outposts, ready to chirp an alarm at any sign of trouble . Whereupon the little legislators — or herbivorous burrowing ground squirrels, as they are sometimes also known — skitter back to the familiar safety of their underground habitat.

I fear you’ve contracted a reign-ruining condition: A bad case of State House Obscured-Viewpoint Interpretive Disorder, or SHOVID, the chronic malady that distorts the perception of dozens of denizens of the Legislature, leaving them certain that what goes on within the four corners of the Massachusetts State House is the only reality that matters.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

Now, let’s be honest. Your symptoms have been apparent for some time. I first spotted them back in 2015, when you were still making your way up the leadership ranks. You were there the day that then-speaker Bob DeLeo started the process by which he would officially transform himself into King Robert the First.

Advertisement

Pursuant to that end, he had to change the rule that limited a speaker to a set number of terms. That presented a problem, since DeLeo had himself (re)instituted the term-limit rule back in the humble beginnings of his speakership as a way to strike a reform-minded tone. Why? Because DeLeo had come to the post after roguish speaker Sal DiMasi resigned with an ethical cloud hovering half an inch over his scheming sconce. (That cloud soon rained a corruption indictment and a prison term down upon his head.)

Advertisement

Adding to the complexity was DeLeo’s strained relationship with the English language. Thus it was that when the then-speaker was confronted with questions about why he was going back on his term-limits word, things didn’t go well.

“I wouldn’t say I’m going back on my word as much as the fact that over six years, rightly or wrongly, I have learned . . . the importance . . . of doing away with the term limits that we have in our rules,” he essayed.

Loyal squire that you were as assistant majority leader, you tried to step to the plate. It had been important for DeLeo to make his term-limits commitment, given the turmoil of the time, you explained. “You had a speaker that was being indicted, and so there was a different set of circumstances and a different atmosphere,” you declared. But now that things had calmed down, it was perfectly fine for DeLeo to violate his restorative promise, you concluded.

So odd was that, um, reasoning, that some of us laughed outright. Whereupon you glowered the way you do when, say, a state representative has the temerity to speak to the press. Or to propose an independent-minded amendment to leadership’s legislative plans.

I remember thinking: Talk about a guy who isn’t ready for prime time.

But then prime time came calling! King Robert the Incomprehensible left and, in December of 2020, you became speaker. And now, with the COVID-19 pandemic having waned, your “leadership” style is finally playing out in public.

Advertisement

And what do we see?

An end-of-session legislative train wreck to end all train wrecks, one best summed up by this: The Legislature managed to enact sports betting but not the big tax-relief package that would bring extra dollars for hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents.

Having failed to pass the tax-cut bucks, you then tried to pass the political buck — that is, responsibility for the failure — by blaming Governor Baker for not keeping your highness up to date on the revenue-refunding effects of the 1986 tax cap.

But the development that really made me worry that SHOVID has you deep in its grip came when people started urging lawmakers to return to formal session to get the tax cuts done.

“People have vacation plans,” you said. By people, you of course meant legislators. You weren’t going to bring them back the first week in August, you declared. It’s now the third week, and there’s still no word on how the legislature will fix the mess.

As a legislative insider, you’ve long flown under the radar of public awareness. But as speaker, you are in a post where, when it comes to public attention and expectations, you’re treated like a statewide office holder.

The only way to survive your apparent case of SHOVID?

Advertisement

Grow with the role. That is, start acting like the de facto statewide figure you are.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.