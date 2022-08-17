Mass. state seal and motto could be due for a change

We need to change the state flag and seal and support a measure before the Legislature that would celebrate and teach Indigenous culture and history in public schools. We all would benefit from a broader understanding of our history.

Re “Racist symbol or historical reminder?: Talk of changing state seal sparks debate over role of Native American imagery” by Malcolm Gay (Page A1, Aug. 7): Symbols are powerful. People do not generally stop to parse symbolic messages; rather, they internalize them. The Massachusetts state flag, with its stereotypical portrayal of a figure its illustrator described as “a fine specimen of an Indian” standing under a brandished sword, tells us little about the history of Indigenous people and colonists in Massachusetts; however, it reinforces the myth that a superior people ruled over an “other” population.

Advertisement

Marie G. Caradonna

Ashland





Drop the sword imagery

The author of the current Massachusetts motto — from Latin, “By the sword we seek peace, but peace only under liberty” — was Algernon Sidney, a British theorist of republicanism. His “sword” is not St. Paul’s “sword of the Spirit,” or word of God.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The arm with a sword on our seal may be “from heraldry,” according to one member of the Special Commission on the Official Seal and Motto of the Commonwealth, or “the arm of God protecting the Commonwealth.” Let’s remember that there are many Bible verses with references to God’s sword, perhaps the wildest (Revelation 19:15-21) being the one in which a sword flies out of God’s mouth and literally makes God’s enemies into feed for the birds.

Instead of a sword, why don’t we have the arm hold a lyre or guitar? Let’s have both a symbol of harmony and a reminder of what we erased.

I suggest a 17th-century New England Indigenous word as the new motto: “Awannoa?” It asks, “Who are you?”

Advertisement

Ian Maxwell MacKinnon

Cambridge





Much work to do to honor Indigenous communities

There are several points I would like to add to your article on the state seal and motto. I want to note that the head of the composite Native figure that was cited was modeled after Thomas Little Shell III, who was the last hereditary chief of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. While the article does include a reference to the original seal of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, that imagery was adopted from the New England Company seal, which was found to be linked to residential and day schools in Canada, according to Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reports in 2021.

It is critical to understand that, regardless of the symbol that is chosen for a revised seal or the language that is used for a revised motto, recognition of relationships with Indigenous peoples in the Commonwealth is backed by legislative acts and executive orders. The leaders (mostly women) in our Massachusetts Indigenous Legislative Agenda coalition work every day for the preservation and well-being of our Indigenous communities. We would not let Massachusetts or the United States ever forget their obligations to fully honor our inherent and legal rights.

Jean-Luc Pierite

President

Board of directors

North American Indian Center of Boston

Jamaica Plain