Women's Mass. Amateur Championship

Familiar field moves on to quarterfinals of Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated August 17, 2022, 19 minutes ago
Morgan Smith, right, hits from the rough during her Round of 16 match Wednesday. Her younger sister Maddie, who also competed in match play, caddied for Morgan. (Mass Golf)Mass Golf

Several familiar faces moved on to the quarterfinals of match play Wednesday at the 119th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship at The Orchards Golf Club in South Hadley.

Defending champion Catie Schernecker, a rising sophomore at Harvard University, was among those advancing Wednesday, while teenage standouts Morgan Smith and Molly Smith are back in the quarterfinals for the second straight year, as is University of Virginia standout Rebecca Skoler.

Morgan Smith continued her impressive week; on Wednesday, she captured the first three holes on the way to an eventual victory over former champion Chelsea Curtis. Smith had a 6-up lead through 10 holes, and made birdie on the par-3 5th. She closed things with birdie putts on 14 and 15.

She’s now in the quarterfinals for the third time in four years

“I definitely made some putts and got some momentum,” said Smith. “There’s definitely some confidence there, but it’s still match play so I just have to take it one shot at a time.”

Here are Thursday’s quarterfinal matchups. Semifinal matches will take place in the afternoon. The 18-hole championship match is set to take place at 7:30 a.m. Friday:

7:30 a.m. – Morgan Smith vs. Megan Buck

7:40 a.m. – Catie Schernecker vs. Piper Jordan

7:50 a.m. – Rebecca Skoler vs. Molly Smith

8 a.m. – Emma Abramson vs. Tate Hadges

