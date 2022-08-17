Familiar field moves on to quarterfinals of Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship

Several familiar faces moved on to the quarterfinals of match play Wednesday at the 119th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship at The Orchards Golf Club in South Hadley.

Defending champion Catie Schernecker, a rising sophomore at Harvard University, was among those advancing Wednesday, while teenage standouts Morgan Smith and Molly Smith are back in the quarterfinals for the second straight year, as is University of Virginia standout Rebecca Skoler.

Morgan Smith continued her impressive week; on Wednesday, she captured the first three holes on the way to an eventual victory over former champion Chelsea Curtis. Smith had a 6-up lead through 10 holes, and made birdie on the par-3 5th. She closed things with birdie putts on 14 and 15.