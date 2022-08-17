Game 118: Red Sox at Pirates lineups and notes

After holding on for a 5-3 win over the Pirates Tuesday, the Red Sox have won four of their last five games and are now four games out of a playoff spot.
The two teams will be back at it Wednesday in Pittsburgh as the Sox look to get back to .500. Rich Hill will get the start, with the plan to have Josh Winckowski pitch multiple innings in relief.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (58-59): TBA
Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (4-5, 4.75 ERA)
PIRATES (45-71): TBA
Pitching: RHP Roansy Contreras (3-2, 3.78 ERA)
Time: 7:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Contreras: Eric Hosmer 0-2, Tommy Pham 1-3
Pirates vs. Hill: Has not faced any Pittsburgh batters
Stat of the day: Reliever Matt Barnes has not allowed a run in five of his six outings since returning from right shoulder inflammation on Aug. 4.
Notes: In 11 career starts vs. the Pirates, Hill is 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA. His last start at Pittsburgh came with the Dodgers in 2017. It’s his third outing since returning from a sprained left knee. He has allowed a total of eight runs over seven innings in his past two appearances. … The Pirates have been managing Contreras’s workload. He has thrown a total of 84 ⅓ innings between the majors and minors this season. This is his first start in the majors since July 7.
