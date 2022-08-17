Massachusetts high school athletes can now sign NIL deals

“It’s on our doorstep and it’s something we have to deal with,” Richard Pearson, MIAA associate director, said as he introduced the proposal.

Massachusetts is the 16th state to permit NIL deals at the high school level, according to Opendorse . In New England, Maine and Connecticut allows NIL deals, and New Hampshire is considering the move.

FRANKLIN — High school athletes in Massachusetts will be able to sign name, image, and likeness deals following the near-unanimous passage of a new policy by the MIAA’s board of directors Wednesday.

The new rule, passed with 13 “yes” votes and one abstention from Medfield athletic director Eric Scott, allows athletes to profit off their name, image, or likeness, as well as be represented by an attorney or sports agency. The policy only applies to athletes at MIAA member schools.

Athletes must provide schools with copies of their agreements and are prohibited from deals involving adult entertainment, alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, prescription pharmaceuticals, gambling, lotteries, weapons, firearms, or ammunition.

There can be no references to school name, nickname, or logo, and athletes may not endorse anything during team or tournament activities. That includes wearing logos, insignias, or other identifying marks of their NIL partner. They are also prohibited from using the MIAA name or logo.

“There was a good thought process, talking through it, making sure we look at all sides of it,” said board member Thomas Anderson, superintendent of New Bedford Public Schools.

“With the modifications we added to it, we’re making sure it’s about being a fair process. We knew it was coming at some point.”

The penalty for NIL violations is an indefinite suspension from all interscholastic athletics. The student-athlete must apply to the MIAA board for reinstatement.

The next step will be educating students of the potential pitfalls.

“The money is great, but if you’ve done something unknowingly and you take the money and you realize it has jeopardized your ability to play, now you’re thinking maybe that wasn’t worth it,” Anderson said. “We need to make sure students aren’t being taken advantage of.”

Chuck Adamopoulos, who is entering his 26th season as football coach at Central Catholic, said when NILs were first approved at the college level, “I never envisioned it would turn into what it’s turned into.

“I get nervous bad things could happen from it, but it may be something, at the high school level, that’s not really a factor.”

Adamopolous said he can foresee athletes getting local businesses to offer sponsorships, holding picture or autograph sessions, and possibly running their own camps.

Most of the board’s discussion centered on ensuring athletes and their parents or guardians understand the process, rules, and potential ramifications.

Pearson brought up the case of Quinn Ewers, a Texas high school quarterback who forewent his senior season in 2021 to sign a $1.4 million NIL deal with GT Sports Marketing. Ewers had already committed to Ohio State and chose to enroll early because Texas does not allow NIL deals at the high school level.

“We have to make sure people are really aware of what the rules are and why,” Anderson said.

The state legislature has two NIL bills under consideration — one in the House and one in the Senate — but neither addresses high school athletes.

According to Opendorse, 26 states still prohibit NIL deals for high schoolers, while 10 have it under consideration.

Correspondent Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.





Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.