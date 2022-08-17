Middleboro falls to Tennessee in first game of LLWS appearance

Middleboro’s starter, Jayden Murphy, lasted 2⅓ innings and gave up fiveearned runs, with most of the damage coming in the top of the third inning. Murphy loaded the bases with no one out and gave up a two run single to Josiah Porter.

In their first game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., Middleboro withstood a 2 hour 25 minute rain delay but suffered a 5-3 loss to Nolensville, Tenn., at Howard J. Lamade Stadium.

Reliever Joe Monteforte took over for the Murphy, but gave up a 2-RBI single to William Satinoff.

Sanitoff also made a diving stop of a screamer off the bat of Middleboro first baseman Ayden Morris to save a run in the bottom of the first inning.

Middleboro’s Mike Marzelli chipped away at the deficit with a 2-RBI single in the bottom of the third inning, and Luke Bolduc made it 5-3 with a run-scoring fielder’s choice in the bottom of the fourth.

Lightning strikes and pouring rain in the area forced the game to be paused in the fifth inning.

After two hours, the rain cleared up, the grounds crew removed the tarp, and play resumed when the teams returned to the field.

Monteforte returned to the mound in the top of the fifth following the lengthy delay and didn’t skip a beat, punching out two batters and working around a leadoff walk.

Monteforte finished the day with 2⅔ scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Tennessee flashed their incredible defense again in the bottom of the fifth when center fielder Grayson May made a diving catch to rob Gavin Gillpatrick of a potential extra-base hit.

Middleboro was unable to get anything going in the bottom if the sixth inning, as Tennessee pitcher Nash Carter retired the side in order to close out the game.

Middleboro will next face the loser of Thursday night’s Mid-Atlantic/Southwest matchup in an ESPN2-televised game Saturday at 7 p.m.