Mike Trout plans to return for Angels on Friday after month-long injury layoff

“Ultimately, I want to be out there with the guys,” Trout said Wednesday before the Angels hosted the Seattle Mariners. “I miss it. I think with downtime, you come to the field, go home. It’s good to spend time with your son and your wife. That was good. But ultimately, you want to be out on the field. I’m excited. If everything goes well, hopefully I’ll be in there Friday.”

Trout hasn’t played since July 12, missing the Angels’ past 30 games with an injury to his upper back and ribcage. He faced live pitching Monday and worked out Wednesday, leaving him confident he will be able to play against the Tigers when the Angels open a 10-game trip.

Trout earned an All-Star selection this summer while batting .270 with 24 homers and 51 RBIs in 79 games, but he has missed significant playing time — and the All-Star Game — due to injuries for the second straight season. The center fielder played only 36 games last season before he was sidelined for the year in mid-May by a calf strain.

“We really don’t have that much time left in the season,” Trout said. “I talked to the front office and I talked to the training staff just to get some at-bats here to see how I felt, and I felt really good.”

Last season’s disappointment seems to be a motivation for Trout to return with only seven weeks left in another lost season for the Angels (51-66), who haven’t made the playoffs since 2014. Los Angeles has plummeted out of the postseason picture again this summer despite being in first place in the AL West on May 11.

Daniels out as Rangers president after 17 years leading club

Jon Daniels is out as president of baseball operations for the Texas Rangers after two World Series appearances during 17 years leading the club, likely finishing his tenure with a string of six consecutive losing seasons.

Team owner Ray Davis said that Daniels was being relieved of his duties immediately after the decision was made not to renew his contract at the end of this year.

Daniels’ departure came two days after manager Chris Woodward was fired in his fourth season. It also occurred less than nine months after the Rangers committed more than a half-billion dollars to sign free agent infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, and starting pitcher Jon Gray.

Daniels was the youngest general manager ever in the majors when he got the job with the Rangers at age 28 in October 2005. He added the title of president of baseball operations in 2013, and held both roles until Chris Young was brought in as the team’s general manager in December 2020.

The Rangers went to the World Series in 2010 and 2011, then won AL West titles again in 2015 and 2016. They have since gone into the longest streak of consecutive losing seasons since moving to Texas a half-century ago. After splitting their first two games under interim manager Tony Beasley, they would have to win 29 of their last 46 games to avoid another losing season.

Yankees place closer Holmes on injured list with back soreness

The New York Yankees placed All-Star closer Clay Holmes on the injured list because of back soreness, part of a flurry of moves for the struggling AL East leaders.

“Not real concerned,” manager Aaron Boone said. “We’re hoping that it’s just the 15 days.”

New York also recalled rookie righthander Ron Marinaccio, infielder Oswaldo Cabrera and outfielder Estevan Florial from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Utilityman Miguel Andújar and outfielder Tim Locastro were sent down.

Following a 3-1 loss to the Rays on Tuesday, Holmes said he is experiencing some back tightness.

“There’s some stuff going on with my back and we’re just trying to figure out the best way to go about it,” he said.

The 29-year-old Holmes said his back locked up after his last outing, when he allowed a tying RBI single to J.D. Martinez on Friday night in Boston. His back tightened up again when he tried to throw Tuesday.

Holmes is 1-2 with an 8.22 ERA in eight appearances since the All-Star break. He is 5-3 with 17 saves and a 2.39 ERA in 49 appearances this year.

Stripling perfect through six, Jays avoid sweep, beat O’s

George Springer broke a scoreless tie with a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 behind a stellar effort by Ross Stripling.

Springer’s liner to center was career hit No. 1,000, and Toronto poured it on from there. Santiago Espinal followed Springer with a two-run double, and Alejandro Kirk capped the Blue Jays’ six-run seventh with another two-run double.

Toronto snapped a five-game losing streak against Baltimore and won for the third time in 11 games. It broke through against the Orioles’ bullpen after Stripling carried a perfect game into the seventh.

Baltimore could have moved into an AL wild-card spot with a win. The Orioles are 10-5 in August.

Activated off the injured list before the game after being sidelined with a sore right hip, Stripling retired his first 18 batters before Cedric Mullins singled to center on the first pitch of the seventh.

Some of the crowd of 40,141 gave Stripling a brief ovation after Mullins’s hit.

Stripling threw 72 pitches, 52 for strikes, and matched a season high by striking out seven in 6 ⅓ innings.

Mahle exits early; Twins sweep Royals

Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 for a three-game sweep. Jose Miranda homered for Minnesota, which is fighting with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox for control of the crowded AL Central. Miranda finished with two hits and two RBIs, and Nick Gordon had a run-scoring double. After Mahle left in the third, Pagán (4-6), Griffin Jax, Jhoan Duran, Michael Fulmer, and Trevor Megill finished Minnesota’s second straight shutout. A diving catch by center fielder Gilberto Celestino saved a run in the seventh ... Yan Gomes hit a tie-breaking single in the seventh inning against his former team and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 to win the three-game series. Franmil Reyes smacked a leadoff double off Jake McGee (1-3) in the seventh. McGee struck out the next two batters and righthander Steve Cishek came on to face righty Gomes, who hit a soft liner to right on a 3-2 pitch, scoring Reyes ... Jose Barrero hit a game-ending RBI single off Seranthony Domínguez with two out in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0. Rookie lefthander Nick Lodolo struck out eight in a career-high seven innings for Cincinnati, allowing five hits. Alexis Díaz (4-1) got six outs for the win ...