New initiatives, 2021-22 tournament revenue put MIAA finances back in the black

The House audit report, released in July, faulted the MIAA for failing to respond aggressively enough to the organization’s crumbling finances prior to the pandemic.

“They wanted to make sure, financially, we were healthy,” Baldwin recalled Wednesday morning, at the association’s first board of directors meeting of the 2022-23 school year.

FRANKLIN — On Aug. 24, 2021, his second day as executive director of the MIAA, Bob Baldwin was called into a meeting with outgoing director Bill Gaines and members of the state’s House Committee on Post Audit and Oversight.

On Wednesday, Baldwin pointed to initiatives the MIAA has taken to improve its financial footing. Those include a multi-year deal with a private equity firm that guarantees annual income, a vote to increase dues, trimming personnel, and the improved finances of the state tournaments — which turned a profit of almost $400,000 on increased attendance of nearly 20,000 in 2021-22 compared to 2018-19, according to associate director Sherry Bryant.

“It’s good news they’re in the black,” Baldwin said. “It’s a one-year snapshot in time, but it most definitely helps those concerns.”

With increased revenues — increased dues brought in close to another $200,000 — the focus will turn to how to manage that income.

“We have to be responsible and budget for capital planning, build up our rainy day fund, stabilization and endowments and scholarships for our kids,” Baldwin said. “It’s positive we’re in the black in a one-year snapshot, but in the future we need to apportion those dollars in the right direction.”

Other notable headlines from a lengthy late summer meeting ...

▪ Former Globe and Boston Herald writer/editor Jim Clark, who created the Power Ratings format that was implemented with the introduction of the new statewide tournament in 2021-22, has been hired by the MIAA as a tournament, tech, and media liaison.

“We have the basic originator here now who can help the membership,” Baldwin said. “We’re very fortunate to have someone we’ve used in a consulting manner in the past to come aboard and serve the needs of our membership.”

Clark felt that the power ratings were very successful in year one. “The idea is to build on that and see how it can be improved,” he said. “That’s how it was supposed to work from the beginning.”

▪ Steve Dubzinksi, principal at Leominster High the past four years and a former basketball coach, is the association’s new assistant director. Former Sandwich superintendent Pam Gould, a former board member, has been added as a liaison.

“The people who were just brought in add extra energy and enthusiasm,” Baldwin said. “To have this group of people join the existing group, we’re really excited.”

▪ Director of communications Tara Bennett is departing the Franklin office to become principal at Douglas High.

▪ The Franklin High Unified basketball team was honored after winning gold at the Special Olympics in Orlando, Fla..

There are 143 high schools in the state participating in Unified program sports, headlined by basketball (126) and track (93). In addition, 38 middle schools and 53 elementary and K-9 schools participate. Eleven districts have been designated as Unified Champions.

“I met friends who want the best for me and treat me well,” said Franklin’s Tyler Morrill. “I was able to meet new friends from other states and make the winning basket. It shows if you set a goal and work hard enough it can be done.”

▪ Numbers from the inaugural statewide tournament: 2,600 total games, 115 state champions, with 226 schools hosting tournament games.

“The statewide tournament was intended as a shot in the arm, some juice to our state tournaments,” Bryant said. “I do feel that happened.”

▪ The board unanimously passed the addition of a uniform transfer form that all schools must implement by Oct. 1, along with the addition of new members, all from Boston Public Schools.

▪ Updates were made to the co-op and middle school waiver rules that more clearly define deadlines and highlight that sub-varsity co-ops are allowed.

▪ A motion passed unanimously to move basketball shot clocks from 30 seconds to 35 to match the new NFHS national standard. The shot clock will re-set to 20 seconds, instead of 15, after a kicked ball.

▪ The rule requiring a certified trainer or licensed medical professional at all football games, which was passed previously but delayed during the pandemic, will go into effect this fall.

