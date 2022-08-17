Patriots training camp report: Tempers flare for a second straight day

As Wilkerson lay crumpled on the turf, Robinson stood over him, and New England players and staff took exception. Panthers players rushed to pull Robinson away as the Patriots charged toward him.

Things again got heated between the teams, who will play an exhibition game Friday night at Gillette Stadium, after Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson was crunched and injured on a blindside hit from Carolina’s Kenny Robinson during an early kickoff drill.

FOXBOROUGH — It was another day of football and fisticuffs as the Patriots and Panthers wrapped up two days of joint practices Wednesday morning.

Longtime Patriots captain Matthew Slater was heated after the play, and said after practice he didn’t have an issue with the hit but Robinson’s post-play stance is what bothered him.

“We should be helping them up, not standing over them,” said Carolina coach Matt Rhule, who said he didn’t see the hit but was told about it by an assistant.

Robinson was ejected from practice, and Rhule said the team will review footage of the hit. He left open the possibility that Robinson could be cut.

After being attended to by the medical staff, Wilkerson was taken to the blue tent before eventually being carted to the locker room with an undisclosed ailment.

One play later, Deatrich Wise Jr. leveled Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey, and the running back popped up and fired the football, hitting Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley.

A melee broke out and players from both practice fields charged toward the Carolina sideline.

Wise, who was ejected, landed under a pile of players, with his helmet hitting a woman near the bleachers in the foot, according to an NBC Sports Boston report. She refused medical attention.

“It is what it is, just a little scrum,” said McCaffrey. “Football is football.”

Rhule and Patriots coach Bill Belichick called their teams over after the outburst and there were no more incidents save for some minor jawing.

“I didn’t see much,” said Patriots safety Kyle Dugger. “Just two teams competing. I’m not surprised, it’s just two teams trying to get better, trying to set the pace for the season.”

During Tuesday’s joint practice, three skirmishes broke out and several players were ejected.

















