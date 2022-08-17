Red Sox recover from early hole behind Alex Verdugo’s bat, change speeds on the mound to beat Pirates again

Alex Verdugo, quietly installed as the Red Sox cleanup hitter on Aug. 6, continued his torrid stretch in an 8-3 Red Sox victory over the Pirates. The right fielder matched a career high by reaching base in all five plate appearances on Wednesday night while going 3 for 3 with a double, two walks, an RBI, and three runs.

PITTSBURGH – At a time when the Red Sox cannot afford misfires in their longshot hopes of contention, the All-Star heart of their lineup – Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and J.D. Martinez – has endured an uncharacteristic stretch of simultaneous struggle. Yet the team’s efforts to make a postseason push have not been derailed thanks to a sudden star-turn by a player who’d spent much of the season scratching his head in search of better results.

Verdugo has now reached base multiple times in seven of his last 11 games, forging a .447/.543/.737 line in the process. At a time when the team’s three All-Stars haven’t performed in customary fashion, Verdugo has emerged as a threat in the middle of the lineup, helping to catalyze the offense as the Red Sox have now won five of six games against the Orioles, Yankees, and Pirates.

On Wednesday, he was at the heart of a Red Sox offensive effort that stood out as the team’s best since the All-Star break. The Sox’ eight runs were their most in 32 games, and their seven walks were their most since June 26 – a span of 45 contests.

That sustained offensive effort gave the team an unusually comfortable victory – a surprising turn of events after signs for the Red Sox proved ominous. After getting no-hit over the final seven innings of Tuesday’s game, the Sox were dispatched by Pittsburgh starter Roansy Contreras in just seven pitches in a scoreless first. The Pirates then ambushed Rich Hill in the bottom of the frame, with a first-pitch leadoff single followed by a massive homer to center by Bryan Reynolds.

Eleven pitches into the game and in little more than the blink of an eye, the Red Sox trailed, 2-0. The promising stretch of four wins in five games seemed imperiled, particularly given Hill’s considerable struggles (7 innings, 10 runs, 3 homers, 2 strikeouts, just 7 swings-and-misses) since coming off the injured list.

Yet just as quickly as the Sox courted danger, they reversed the script. Hill recovered from his initial stumble to retire 12 consecutive batters, and after a leadoff single in the fifth, he quickly wiped out the Pirates to complete five innings in which he allowed just three hits and struck out four without issuing a walk.

The Sox offense, meanwhile, came to life in a three-run second inning in which the team sent nine men to the plate. Verdugo, amid a resurgent August, led off with a single and advanced to second on a walk by Martinez.

After a flyout, Christian Arroyo drilled a 96 mile-per-hour Contreras fastball to right-center just off the tip of the diving Reynolds’s outstretched glove and to the fence, scoring both Verdugo and the lumbering Martinez to knot the game, 2-2. Two more singles by Reese McGuire and Kiké Hernández – whose dribbler through the shift-abandoned right side of the infield was his first hit since coming off the injured list – brought home Arroyo to push the Sox ahead.

Verdugo added to the lead in the fifth. Though he swung so hard at a Contreras fastball that he did the splits at home plate, his smash down the right field line turned into a double that scored Bogaerts from first and put the Sox ahead, 4-2.

Hill stewarded that lead through the bottom of the fifth, then turned over the ball to Ryan Brasier. After Hill’s slow-slower-slowest ensemble of benders and twisters and risers, Brasier proved an overpowering study in contrasts, striking out the side in the sixth with a mix of mid- to high-90s fastballs and a sharp slider.

Hirokazu Sawamura then followed with pair of scoreless innings, continuing an August pattern of multi-inning bullpen efforts that manager Alex Cora has used in recent games to navigate the late innings while also affording rest to his relief mainstays. With Sawamura’s effort, the Sox now have 12 relief appearances this month of at least four outs.

Meanwhile, the Sox lineup remained on the attack against the Pirates bullpen, with Rob Refsnyder – in his first plate appearance since a return from the injured list – negotiating a bases-loaded walk in the eighth and both Arroyo and Kevin Plawecki adding run-scoring hits in the ninth to make it 8-2.

Reliever Jeurys Familia, in his Red Sox debut, allowed a run in the ninth to account for the final score.

With the victory, the Sox (59-59) returned to .500, claimed their second straight multi-game series victory, and remained within four games of a wild-card spot.

