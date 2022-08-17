fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox scratch Nate Eovaldi from Thursday start with neck, shoulder soreness in precautionary move

By Alex Speier Globe Staff,Updated August 17, 2022, 16 minutes ago
Nate Eovaldi won't make his scheduled start Thursday as he deals with neck and shoulder soreness.Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

While the Sox had planned to use Josh Winckowski as a long reliever behind starter Rich Hill on Wednesday, that plan was derailed with Thursday starter Nate Eovaldi experiencing soreness in his neck and shoulder area. The Sox decided prior to Wednesday’s 8-3 win over Pittsburgh that they’d scratch Eovaldi from his scheduled start and have Winckowski take the ball in the series finale against the Pirates.

“I feel I feel like I could pitch [Thursday], but we’re playing it safe,” said Eovaldi, who said he experienced the soreness a couple of days after his most recent start. “I’m just going to skip this turn and be ready to go Tuesday against Toronto.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com.

