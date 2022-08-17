Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen eliminated at men’s US Amateur Championship

Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen was upset by Andrew Von Lossow Wednesday in match play at the 122nd US Men’s Amateur Championships at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.

Von Lossow, 34, won three straight holes to open the back nine to build a lead, played the last seven holes in 3 under. He closed out his 3-and-2 win by connecting on a 15-foot birdie putt on No. 16.