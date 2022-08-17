Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen eliminated at men’s US Amateur Championship

Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen was upset by Andrew Von Lossow Wednesday in match play at the 122nd US Men’s Amateur Championships at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.
Von Lossow, 34, won three straight holes to open the back nine to build a lead, played the last seven holes in 3 under. He closed out his 3-and-2 win by connecting on a 15-foot birdie putt on No. 16.
FLOWER POWER 💪 Andrew Von Lossow wins 3 and 2 over Michael Thorbjornsen. #USAmateur pic.twitter.com/t0FkBWMoZz— USGA (@USGA) August 17, 2022
Amesbury’s Chris Francoeur, a St. John’s Prep graduate, defeated David Timmins of Sandy, Utah, 3 and 2, to reach the round of 32.
Thorbjornsen, an All-American at Stanford, is No. 6 on the world amateur rankings. Earlier this year, the 20-year-old played in the US Open, and placed fourth at the PGA Tour Travelers Championship in June.
As for Von Lossow, he had to earn a spot in the US Amateur at a July qualifier. The Southwestern Oregon Community College product had to compete in a 15-man playoff for the right to advance to face Thorbjornsen on Wednesday. Von Lossow advances to face 34th-seeded Ben Carr Thursday in the round of 32.