In ‘Anastasia,’ an enchanting fairy tale about an amnesiac has a few too many forgettable moments

The musical, presented by Broadway in Boston at the Citizens Bank Opera House through Aug. 28, spins a fairy tale that suggests an orphan with amnesia named Anya is the grand duchess Anastasia, the youngest Romanov daughter who has miraculously survived the murder of her four siblings and parents during the Russian Revolution. In an effort to win a reward from the Romanovs’ surviving grandmother, who is living in exile in Paris, two con men, young Dmitry (Sam McLellan) and an older Vlad (Bryan Seastrom), coach Anya with the hopes of passing her off as Anastasia.

A truly breathtaking cast lifts the touring production of “Anastasia” above its modest frame. Without them, the musical — which boasts songs by the Tony-winning team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (“Once on This Island,” “Ragtime”) and a book by the late playwright Terrence McNally (who also collaborated on “Ragtime”) — would feel more than a bit bloated.

Kyla Stone, in the title role, manages to infuse this survivor with some spunk, balancing a dreamy naivete with a glorious singing voice. McLellan delivers an energetic performance as Dmitry, finding some idiosyncrasies that help flesh out the cardboard cutout his dialogue provides. Seastrom, as Vlad, is the more experienced, if romantic, charmer, who has a hilarious breakout number with Countess Lily (Madeline Raube) in Paris, as they rekindle a romance.

Full disclosure: When my daughter was younger, she wore out the video of the 1997 animated movie the stage production was adapted from, so I was predisposed to enjoy the wonderful “Journey to the Past” and get a little teary-eyed at “Once Upon a December.” But expanding the 94-minute film to a 2½-hour musical has resulted in some unnecessary musical padding. Despite Aaron Rhyne’s stunning three-dimensional projections (including a stomach-dropping ride up the Eiffel Tower elevator) and Linda Cho’s eye-popping costumes, several of the additional numbers fail to deepen the story or the characters. At a critical point in the story, for example, Anya meets the Dowager Empress, her grandmother, for the first time. Before witnessing this meeting, however, the focus shifts to Dmitry, and we listen to “Everything to Win,” which explains what the meeting means for him.

An exception, perhaps because of the times we live in, was “Stay, I Pray You,” which opens with a few lines sung a cappella (featuring a stirring Amin Fuson as Count Ipolitov) and recounts the emotions of refugees saying goodbye to the homeland they love.

A scene from "Anastasia."

One positive shift from the animated film to the stage is the elimination of the undead Grigori Rasputin (a creepy and confusing character in the movie) and the addition of Gleb, the son of one of the soldiers in the firing squad that murdered the royal family. Although the character feels a bit too close to Javert, the prison guard/police inspector who relentlessly pursues Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables,” Brandon Delgado delivered a strong performance backed by a powerful operatic voice. Too bad McNally didn’t allow for a little more space to develop his vulnerability, which would make his climactic decision more believable.

Another bonus in the musical is the inclusion of the ballet sequence from “Swan Lake.” While Anya, Dmitry, the Dowager Empress, and Gleb sing “Quartet at the Ballet,” Lauren Teyke did a fabulous job with those on-pointe fouettés, made even more impressive since she was also part of the ensemble.

Bill Burns’s choreography is an unexpected mix of simple Russian folk dance or Charleston-inspired routines combined with impressive and challenging lifts. The combinations, while lovely, also look exhausting.

And honestly, that’s the weakness of this musical. So much effort is put into adding more songs and production numbers, more eye-popping backdrops and costumes, the strength of the story — one young woman’s determination to face her fears and learn the truth about her identity — gets lost.

Still, fans of the movie who filled the audience — as evidenced by the number of tiara-wearing “princesses” — rejoiced in the opportunity to travel along with Anya on her journey to the past.

ANASTASIA

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty. Book by Terrence McNally. Directed by Darko Tresnjak. Inspired by the Twentieth Century Fox motion pictures. Presented by Broadway in Boston. At the Citizens Bank Opera House, through Aug. 28. Tickets from $25. www.broadwayinboston.com

Terry Byrne can be reached at trbyrne@aol.com.



