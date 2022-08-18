Author readings around Boston Aug. 21-27

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.

Steve Almond (“All the Secrets of the World”) is in conversation with Mark Cecil in person Thursday at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.

Amy Baron (“The Gentle Bulldozer”) reads in person at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Natasha Pulley (“The Half Life of Valery K”) reads at noon at Brookline Booksmith . . . Scott Rothman (“Parfait, Not Parfait!”) reads in person at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

MONDAY

Camper English (“Doctors and Distillers: The Remarkable Medicinal History of Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Cocktails”) is in conversation with Richard Thompson Ford at 6 p.m. at New England Historic Genealogical Society (Tickets are $32 for admission and include a signed copy of the book) . . . Sean McAdam (“The Franchise: Boston Red Sox: A Curated History of the Red Sox”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story

TUESDAY

Catherine McKenzie (“Please Join Us”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan in person at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Moiya McTier (“The Milky Way: An Autobiography of Our Galaxy”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Emily Hall (“The Longcut”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Dave Wedge (“Riding with Evil: Taking Down the Notorious Pagan Motorcycle Gang”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

WEDNESDAY

R.F. Kuang (“Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution”) is in conversation with Lily Rugo in person at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $29.75 for admission and include a copy of the book) . . . Alex Aster (“Lightlark”) is in conversation with Dustin Thao in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $20 for admission and include a copy of the book) . . . Sandra Lim (“The Curious Thing”), Romeo Oriogun (“Sacrament of Bodies”), Lloyd Schwartz (“Who’s on First?: New and Selected Poems”), and Partridge Boswell (“Some Far Country”) read in person at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy at an event hosted by Grolier Poetry Shop . . . E.B. Bartels (“Good Grief: On Loving Pets, Here and Hereafter”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

THURSDAY

Jennifer Weiner ("The Summer Place") reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at Sandwich Town Hall at an event hosted by Titcomb's Bookshop (tickets are $30 for admission and include a copy of the book).

FRIDAY

Karin Slaughter (“Girl, Forgotten”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan in person at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $30 for admission and include a copy of the book).

SATURDAY

Bessie T. Wilkerson (“The Hungry Squirrel”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at the Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Mark Haber (“Saint Sebastian’s Abyss”), Lynn Steger Strong (“Flight”), and Azareen Van Der Vliet Oloomi (“Savage Tongues”) are in conversation with Katie Whittemore at 2 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Jamie Michalak (“Frank and Bean: Food Truck Fiasco”) reads in person at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

