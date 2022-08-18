Brian Stelter leaving CNN as ‘Reliable Sources’ run ends

CNN has canceled its Sunday morning media show “Reliable Sources,” and host Brian Stelter is leaving the network.

Stelter released a statement saying, “It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential.” Coming from The New York Times, Stelter took over the show from Howard Kurtz in 2013. Kurtz currently hosts “Media Buzz” on Fox News, which is the only other national media-industry show on TV.

Media criticism is arguably more important and more needed than ever in this moment, as fiction has invaded the world of fact. And yet, sadly, the genre is wasting away.