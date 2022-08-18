Brian Stelter leaving CNN as ‘Reliable Sources’ run ends

CNN has canceled its Sunday morning media show “Reliable Sources,” and host Brian Stelter is leaving the network.
Stelter released a statement saying, “It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential.” Coming from The New York Times, Stelter took over the show from Howard Kurtz in 2013. Kurtz currently hosts “Media Buzz” on Fox News, which is the only other national media-industry show on TV.
Media criticism is arguably more important and more needed than ever in this moment, as fiction has invaded the world of fact. And yet, sadly, the genre is wasting away.
The cancellation and Stelter’s departure represent two of the bigger changes at CNN under new chairman and CEO Chris Licht, who started in May, just after the new Warner Bros. Discovery, parent company of CNN, shut down the weeks-old streaming service CNN+.
This Sunday’s episode of “Reliable Sources” the longest-running show on CNN, will be the last one, and Stelter will address his departure on it. The popular “Reliable Sources” newsletter will continue, however, with Stelter’s co-writer Oliver Darcy taking the lead.
