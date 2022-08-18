Finding room at the table

Now a Washington Post journalist, Parks grew up in various towns across the South with her peripatetic parents and younger brother, but, like many natives, Louisiana was always home. It was a place that smelled like “fish and cigarettes,” rife with family histories and romances. Her mother, Rhonda Jean, a voracious diary writer with a love of learning, found her college ambitions cut short by her pregnancy with Parks. After struggling to reconcile young motherhood with the suicide of her high school boyfriend and a tumultuous marriage, she developed medication addictions during Parks’s childhood. Meanwhile, Parks emerged from her evangelical Christian childhood with a liberal arts degree then a position at The Oregonian in what she considered the “lesbian capital of the country,” Portland. Certainly, she escaped the confines of small-town life, but Parks never fully shed her devotion to her Louisiana and her larger-than-life family. Her precious vacation time was spent on trips back to Delhi, La., her grandmother’s small town, to track down Roy’s story.

In 2002, after being expelled from her church and shamed by her mother for revealing her homosexuality, 20-year old Casey Parks found an unlikely savior. Her otherwise taciturn grandmother sat her down at a “wobbly pine table” in Northern Louisiana and stated plainly, “I grew up across the street from a woman who lived as a man.” Coming from a poor working-class family in the deep South, Parks didn’t expect the compassionate language of therapists. No, to convey her unconditional love, her grandmother offered a story about a person known as Roy.

In the time that had passed since the 1950s, what had happened to Roy, this gentle person of indeterminate gender without a family or relationships who mowed lawns for a living and loved church, animals, and country music? Yes, her grandmother shared the story as an indirect nod of tolerance, but her overriding interest was personal: “It’s eaten at me all these years,” she said. “Am I going to die without finding out?” Parks took up the torch and couldn’t shake an insatiable search for anecdotes, clues, and evidence to explain the existence of what seemed increasingly like a mythical person.

Initially, Parks hoped to create a documentary or potential “This American Life” podcast episode centered around Roy, whom she came to know as a self-proclaimed misfit. This was no passing curiosity; Parks organized Kickstarter fund-raisers and recruited friends to help film her interviews. For years, the trail ran dry. Roy had died in a nursing home some years before Parks began her search. Roy’s friends and acquaintances were skeptical of the short-haired, combat boot-clad woman with hipster glasses and a camera crew. With persistence and the help of her complicated family, Parks began to make some headway. Like any good journalist, Parks needed courage and trust.

Considering the scope of her work in an application to Columbia journalism school, Parks notes, “‘I can find good stories,’ I wrote. ‘But there are questions I can’t answer on my own.’” At this point or any point during the book, it would be easy to conflate Parks’s search for Roy with a personal search of her own selfhood and a need for fellowship. With hindsight, it’s clear this project was as much a search for queer visibility in the deep South. Dig deeper, and one sees the way that Parks repeatedly used her research as a means to heal a fractured mother-daughter bond.

The book that results is both investigation and memoir. In “Diary of a Misfit,” Parks’s commitment to storytelling is paramount. The book is an immersive, expansive look at the world of small-town life and those who are forever marked by these spaces. Entwined in this nuanced narrative lies a thread regarding the challenge of empathy. With rigor, family life asks us who we are and what we mean to others. The tension that keeps Parks suspended between geographic regions speaks to a universal experience: the ache for a sense of belonging fed by a common love for home. That attachment is what redeems the misfits and brings them into the fold. This is a loving and unflinching portrait of a search for community, imperfect but constant.

Toward the end of the book, a journalism school professor asks Parks, “Is there really enough material available on Roy to sustain a book of 80k or more words? And, other than his sexuality, what was significant about Roy’s life? Anything?” It’s a valid set of questions that more memoirists should ask themselves in a glutted market. The questions also speak to a larger question: how do we measure a life worth remembering? Is it through great acts or is it through the fact of survival in the face of hardship? “The Diary of a Misfit” brings to mind Harry Crews’s “A Childhood” and Sarah M. Broom’s “The Yellow House.” Revealing layers of history and tenderness through the lives of improbable heroes, these writers achieve an astonishing grace.

Roy was no myth. When we meet people as they are in their own words, we find legends in our own hometowns. “The Diary of a Misfit” is a call to linger at the table and invite others to join us. As her mother extolled, “‘Stop working,’ [my mother] said, reaching for the napkin. ‘You’re home’.”

DIARY OF A MISFIT: A Memoir and a Mystery

By Casey Parks

Knopf, 368 pages, $29

Lauren LeBlanc is a writer and editor who lives in Chapel Hill. Follow her on Twitter @lequincampe.