Local bestsellers for the week ended Aug. 14

2. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

3. The Last White Man Mohsin Hamid Riverhead

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

5. Portrait of an Unknown Woman Daniel Silva Harper

6. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

7. The Hotel Nantucket Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown

8. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

9. The It Girl Ruth Ware Gallery/Scout Press

10. Fellowship Point Alice Elliott Dark Scribner

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers Mary Rodgers and Jesse Green Farrar, Straus and Giroux

2. Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional Isaac Fitzgerald Bloomsbury Publishing

3. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Little, Brown

4. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

5. Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe David Maraniss Simon & Schuster

6. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

7. Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure Rinker Buck Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster

8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

9. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery

10. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile Candice Millard Doubleday

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

3. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

4. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

5. Book Lovers Emily Henry Berkley

6. Ugly Love Colleen Hoover Atria

7. Every Summer After Carley Fortune Berkley

8. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

9. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

10. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

3. This Is Your Mind on Plants Michael Pollan Penguin Press

4. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

5. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

6. How to Focus Thich Nhat Hanh Parallax Press

7. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

8. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

9. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

10. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Aug. 14. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.