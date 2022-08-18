When a favorite TV series ends, facing the mourning after

I have certainly felt a poignant sense of loss when a favorite series winds down. The ends of “Shameless” and “Fleabag,” for instance, gave me pangs, as I said goodbye to characters and situations that had resonated so deeply with me and become signposts in my life. In the past year, I’ve heard viewers express the same kind of sadness over the losses of “This Is Us,” “Better Things,” and, this past week, “Better Call Saul,” which also bore the weight of (probably) ending our time in the rich “Breaking Bad”-verse that first came to life back in 2008.

It is absurd, on one level, grieving over the end of a TV series. You haven’t lost a beloved family member, or a friend, or a pet; you’ve said goodbye to a piece of entertainment, one created, written, filmed, and acted by people you don’t know, usually telling made-up stories about imaginary characters. In the scheme of things, it’s not shattering.

All losses aren’t equal, but let’s not pretend we don’t sometimes feel twinges when something that has given us enjoyment and perhaps spoken to us goes away. It’s not a human or animal death, but it’s not the loss of a sock, either. Pop culture and high culture play an intimate role in our lives, exposing us to new worlds, affirming our differences, enlarging our sympathies, and pushing us toward self-awareness. We define ourselves, to varying degrees, by the books we read, the music we listen to, and the movies and TV we watch. We learn to express ourselves through them, too.

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman in the series finale of "Better Call Saul." Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Some of us may grieve for shows harder than others; there are different levels of fandom. Some people are obsessives about a culture or subculture — in the manner of, say, Janites, or Deadheads, or Trekkies — and others less so. But all fans nonetheless bond with particular works of art that have been meaningful to them. You’re spending hours and hours steeped in a show, and sometimes, if its themes or humor or analytic orientation grab you, it takes root in your consciousness. Seventeen years after it left HBO, “Six Feet Under” still has great personal import for me, and its wise takes on life and death still reverberate in my mind. I connected with those characters, who were, I thought, drawn by writer Alan Ball and his actors with both universality and realism.

This embrace of TV shows, and the subsequent grief about losing them, is especially true when it comes to non-binge releases, as a weekly TV show wraps itself into your everyday rituals. When you binge a season, you’re done in a day or two or three; when you watch a show that’s released gradually, you grow accustomed to its presence in your life. It repeatedly comes into your home, sometimes even into your bedroom, like a book or a cellphone, and it hangs around. While your 9-to-5 may be chaotic and unpredictable, while you may be suffering from stress or confusion, there’s your favorite show waiting for you, loyally.

For eight years and eight seasons, I spent months watching “Game of Thrones,” and it became part of my Sunday routine. I looked forward to each episode, and then, after each one ran, I appreciated talking with other fans and reading articles about it. The process of getting into “Game of Thrones” lasted longer than the single hour (OK, often more like 70 minutes) that I spent in front of the television set. It was a part of my existence, and I was certainly invested in it. That kind of commitment and affection to a series doesn’t end without some kind of response — full-on bereavement, perhaps for some, or simply a bit of forlornness, maybe an emotional tweet.

In some cases, the end of a show marks the end of an era in our own lives, and that can usher in a wistful feeling. I think back on my “Melrose Place” years — not the remake, of course, but the Locklearean original — with sweet nostalgia. Some of my favorite years are defined in my mind by the run of “The Sopranos” — not just professionally, as I savored the start of a new way of making TV, but personally, too. I look back on that time fondly, as theories about the characters and projections about what might happen to them mixed in with my everyday experiences. Series finales remind us of the passage of time in some ways, an awareness that, for me, is always stirring.

Let’s face it, finality is often upsetting, even when it’s just a permanent break with a TV show. Of course, these days many shows end — and are soon revived, or rebooted. The TV honchos in Hollywood know that we don’t like endings, and so they are doing their best to use that to their advantage. Still, the end of a dear show, like the end of a novel you loved, can trigger an ache. It’s completely natural.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.