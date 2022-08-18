Boston unveils program to help neighborhood businesses

Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday launched a new program aimed at promoting long-standing neighborhood businesses in Boston and providing them with potential grant money and technical assistance. Starting on Sept. 6, residents will be able to nominate a neighborhood business for the city’s “Legacy Business Program.” The mayor’s economic opportunity and inclusion team will work with the City Council to narrow the list down to 25 nominees for Wu’s final approval, to ensure they represent the diversity of the city’s roughly two-dozen neighborhoods. Each Legacy Business will be featured on the city’s digital platforms, and they will receive technical assistance and advice with a focus on succession planning and employee ownership possibilities, as well as legal and leasing questions. They will be eligible for grants from a recently established $1 million Legacy Business fund to stabilize ongoing operations and rent, or to invest in physical improvements. To participate, a business has to have operated for at least 10 years in the same location in the city of Boston, and it needs to contribute to the “cultural, historical, and societal assets” of its neighborhood. Those in business for at least 30 years would be eligible to be featured in a narrative video that would run on social media and the city’s website. — JON CHESTO

WIND POWER

The Biden administration is taking steps to advance offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine, setting the stage for potentially the first floating turbines deployed in US waters. With formal notices issued Thursday, the Interior Department is soliciting public feedback on selling wind development rights across some 13.7 million acres of Atlantic waters along the Maine coast. At the same time, the department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is seeking public input on Maine’s bid for a research lease to test how floating turbines affect the state’s thriving fishing industry. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Kohl’s said Thursday that it planned to open Sephora shops in all of its 1,165 stores, positioning its beauty unit for growth. By the end of the year, Sephora will be in place at 600 Kohl’s locations. In 2023, the plan is to open 250 more. The Sephora spaces are 2,500-square-feet shop-in-shops stocked with the products one would find at a full-line Sephora store. Kohl’s sees the partnership generating $2 billion in annual sales by 2025. — NEW YORK TIMES

MEDIA

CNN has canceled its weekly “Reliable Sources” show on the media, and said Thursday that its host, Brian Stelter,is leaving the network. The show will have its last broadcast this Sunday. CNN has been looking to cut costs but also to put forth a less opinionated product. Stelter has written a book about Fox News Channel and been critical of the network, making him a frequent target of the network’s conservative critics. Stelter came to CNN from The New York Times, where he was a media writer. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

EMPLOYMENT

If your organization isn’t letting people go, the one next door probably is. That’s a key finding from a survey released Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 US executives and board members across a range of industries. Half of respondents said they’re reducing headcount or plan to, and 52 percent have implemented hiring freezes. More than four in 10 are rescinding job offers, and a similar amount are reducing or eliminating the sign-on bonuses that had become common to attract talent in a tight job market. At the same time, though, about two-thirds of firms are boosting pay or expanding mental-health benefits. The most common move: making remote work permanent for more people. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING

The amount of time US audiences spent watching online TV surpassed cable for the first time ever. Subscribers to services like Netflix and Hulu accounted for 34.8 percent of all TV consumption in July, the research firm Nielsen said Thursday. That edged out cable TV at 34.4 percent. Broadcast was a distant 21.6 percent. Audiences watched an average of 190.9 billion minutes per week of streamed content in July, Nielsen said. That passed the tally for April 2020, when people were stuck at home because of the pandemic. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

Hundreds of Google employees are petitioning the company to extend its abortion health care benefits to contract workers and to strengthen privacy protections for Google users searching for abortion information online. Google parent company Alphabet had pledged to pay travel and other health care costs for employees seeking an out-of-state abortion and to help some workers relocate after the US Supreme Court repealed the constitutional right to an abortion. The benefits for abortion services offered by Google and other tech companies don’t cover contract workforces, which are common in the tech industry and often get paid less and have fewer perks than full-time employees. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SHIPPING

Incoming container cargo to the Port of Los Angeles — the largest port in the United States — rose to the most on record for the month of July, indicating that retailers and manufacturers were still replenishing inventories heading into the second half of the year. The Southern California port handled an estimated 485,472 million 20-foot-equivalent units last month, a 3.4 percent increase from the same month last year, according to preliminary figures released on Wednesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CHIPS

Cisco Systems Inc., the biggest maker of machines that run the Internet and corporate computer networks, gave a bullish forecast for quarterly sales as chip supply shortages ease and it’s able to fill more orders. Revenue in the fiscal first quarter will grow 2 percent to 4 percent, Cisco said in a statement Wednesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Thousands of train workers in Britain began a fresh round of strikes Thursday, paralyzing rail service across the country in an ongoing dispute over pay and work conditions exacerbated by a deepening cost-of-living crisis. Only around one in five trains ran across the UK as a result of the walkout by union members, who have already staged multiple strikes in recent months. A strike planned for Friday is expected to affect the London Underground subway network as well as bus service in the capital, while another walkout on Saturday is set disrupt national train travel again. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LUXURY

Swiss watch exports rose again in July, increasing to near record levels and notching their highest value in eight years as demand for pricey Rolex, Omega, and Vacheron Constantin timepieces booms. Exports rose 8.3 percent in July compared to the same month in 2021 to 2.2 billion Swiss francs ($2.3 billion), the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry said Thursday. That’s the highest value for exports of Swiss watches since a record performance in October 2014. Exports to the United States increased 13.5 percent from the year before. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

