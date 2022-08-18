Judy Collins arrives early and has a soft spot for airport shops

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins has traveled the world, but when she comes to Massachusetts to perform at Tanglewood, her go-to spot is the Red Lion Inn in Lenox. “I just love it there. It’s so historic … and the whole area is great,” she said in a recent phone call from Raleigh, N.C., where she was performing. “And Main Street in Lenox is great for shopping.” Collins, 83, is looking forward to enjoying the town while she’s there to perform (with Richard Thompson) at Tanglewood on Sept. 3. When asked if she has a message for her fans attending the concert, Collins — ever the social activist — said, “Yes: Vote for gun control and get women’s rights assured in any way you know how. … We have to do all we can to save the country.” Collins hinted that concertgoers can expect “some surprises” at the Tanglewood performance, and said it is “close to 100 percent” certain that she will sing some fan favorites, including “Send in the Clowns,” “Amazing Grace,” and “Both Sides Now,” the Joni Mitchell song that appeared on Collins’s “1967 album “Wildflowers” and which catapulted the soprano to international prominence. Her newest album, “Spellbound,” was released earlier this year. Born in Seattle and raised in Denver, Collins — the oldest of five children — has called the Upper West Side of Manhattan home for more than 50 years. She lives there with her husband, designer Louis Nelson, and their three Persian cats. We caught up with the great-grandmother (“It’s amazing,” she said of her newest role) to talk about all things travel.

Favorite vacation destination? I like to go either to Colorado, because it’s magnificent and the mountains are my go-to place, or St. John island. I always went to Caneel Bay Resort before the hurricanes [Irma and Maria — both Category 5 storms — in September 2017] destroyed it. That was a sad moment in our lives. I love to snorkel and go on sailboat rides there.