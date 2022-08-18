A Little Whale sighting in Back Bay; Eataly hosts a party

Serpa has long been a seafood specialist: He used to cook at the North End’s Neptune Oyster . He also runs Mediterranean-inspired Select Oyster Bar and Atlántico , focusing on Iberian small plates. Visit daily from 11:30 a.m.

Openings: Chef Michael Serpa will replace his Back Bay wine bar, Grand Tour , with The Little Whale Oyster Bar (314 Newbury St.) in September. Grand Tour closes on Saturday, Sept. 3; Little Whale opens on Monday, Sept. 12, for lunch and dinner. Little Whale serves an all-day menu of local oysters, fried clams, chowder, lobster rolls (butter and mayo), and local beer.

Oysters and lobster at The Little Whale Oyster Bar.

Pop-ups: Seaport-based incubator The Current (100 Seaport Blvd.) spotlights several Black-owned small businesses from Wednesday, Aug. 17 until Sunday, Sept. 25, in partnership with Black Owned Bos. Try gourmet cupcakes and sweets from Caked, snacks from Nüssli118, and loose-leaf tea from The TéSpa.

Advertisement

Special events: Eataly hosts a SeptemberFest on Friday, Sept. 16. They’ll move their marketplace to the Prudential Center’s South Garden with 15-plus tasting stations, chef demos, cocktails, live music, and more. A portion of ticket sales go to Community Servings, which distributes medically tailored meals to households affected by chronic or critical illnesses. The party starts at 6 p.m.; learn more at www.eataly.com.

Nightshift Brewing hosts a backyard bash on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at their Everett taproom (87 Santilli Highway). Enjoy lawn games, beer, and food from Pennypackers (meaty sandwiches) and Lobster Proper (lobster rolls with a variety of sauces), plus treats for your canine companions. It kicks off at noon.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.