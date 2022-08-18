National Dog Day is Aug. 26. Here are 6 places to find cool treats

While it may be hard to resist your pet’s sweet, pleading face when he or she stares at your cone, the American Kennel Club says it’s best to avoid lactose (along with macadamia nuts, Xylitol, too much sugar, and, of course, chocolate). They suggest a few ways your four-legged friend can enjoy a cold treat, including specially made doggie ice creams.

Human translation: National Dog Day is coming up Aug. 26, and we gathered up spots for cool, sweet treats for you and your dog to celebrate.

That said, we found a few tail-waggers.

1. THE BEN & JERRY’S TRUCK

Ben & Jerry’s Doggie Dessert Pop Culture Tour is winding its way up the East Coast, hitting Gloucester Aug. 20-21. Find the treat truck at the dog-friendly Gloucester Waterfront Festival both Aug. 20 and 21, according to their website. www.benjerry.com

2. OR SCOOP SHOPS

You can also snag a scoop of Ben & Jerry’s at some of their brick-and-mortar area shops (Newbury Street, for example, has Doggie Desserts listed on their online menu) or pet stores for home freezing. Doggie Desserts come in two flavors: Rosie’s Batch made with pumpkin and mini cookies and Pontch’s Mix made with peanut butter and pretzel swirls. Learn more here.

3. JB’S DOGGIE DELIGHTS

There’s also a local doggie ice cream truck: JB’s Doggie Delights serves Boston area pups. The hand-made treats are made with minimal ingredients, such as peanut butter and honey, and are safe for dogs’ sensitive stomachs. Track truck stops on their Facebook or Instagram.

4. JP LICKS

A favorite Boston ice cream shop for humans also offers dairy-free pup-friendly treats. Next time you hit up one of JP Licks’ area locations for a cone of your own, order your dog a dairy-free Cow Paw, “a lightly flavored peanut butter sorbet with a touch of honey served with a kosher dog bone.” jplicks.com

5. THE BEAR & THE RAT

It sounds like a kids’ book, but The Bear & The Rat is actually a dog ice cream, made from frozen yogurt with prebiotics and digestive enzymes for doggy tummies. Your pet can enjoy flavors like bacon and peanut butter; banana and peanut butter, or pumpkin and cinnamon. In Boston, according to their site, you’ll find them at various Polkadog shops and Whole Foods among other spots. www.cooltreatsfordogs.com

6. PUPPY SCOOPS & HOGGIN’ DOGS

Lactose-free Puppy Scoops, formulated for doggy digestion, comes in flavors like vanilla, peanut butter, and maple bacon. It’s in powdered form, so you can order online. Just add water, freeze, and let the tail-wagging begin. Ditto with Hoggin’ Dogs (see what they did there?) in flavors like cheese and banana. Both are made by Puppy Cake, as are Smart Scoops, “created for dogs that have sensitive tummies.” You might pair a scoop with cake to celebrate very good boys and girls on Aug. 26. Order online or search via website to find a shop near you. www.puppycake.com

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

