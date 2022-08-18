Old dogs (and knees), new tricks: We took a swing at pickleball

We came late to America’s fastest growing sport due to running and skiing injuries. In my experience, 40 isn’t the new 30. That actually makes pickleball perfect for me. Combining bits of badminton, ping pong, and tennis on a small court, it’s easy to pick up and easy on the legs. As the story goes, three dads invented it in the 1960s to entertain their bored children on Bainbridge Island, Wash. I’ve long heard of its charms from my parents who happen to live there.

“This is why old people can play,” one teen informed another on the court next to us as she whapped a Wiffle-like ball. I might’ve felt insulted if we weren’t having so much fun. My husband, Todd, and I traveled to Cape Cod to learn pickleball over a weekend in August. Where couples used to take golf and tennis vacations together, now they’re packing their paddles and heading to resorts with pickleball packages and pros.

Advertisement

But don’t take their word for it: An estimated 4.8 million people played pickleball in 2021, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. During the pandemic, the numbers just kept growing. “Pickleball saw a double surge, and the momentum hasn’t stopped,” observed Ken Herrmann, chief executive officer and creative founder of the Association of Pickleball Professionals, which expanded its events from three in 2020 to 32 in 2022.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Marcus De La Vega gives a pickleball lesson. Megan Lisagor Stoessell

This summer, gift shops on Bainbridge displayed T-shirts staking their claim. The tourism trend extends to hotels offering clinics, round robins, and tournaments for both beginners and experts. That includes Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club in Brewster, where Todd and I went while our kids were at sleepaway camp. The resort has six pristine courts, framed by hydrangea bushes and trees with views to a pond.

They’re also near a picturesque golf course, which remained quiet as we passed by. The courts, meanwhile, were full by mid-morning with participants of all ages. We’d arrived at 8 a.m. for our lesson with resident pro Marcus De La Vega. Our neighbors had given us a crash course earlier that week, so we had some basic knowledge. Friendly and chatty, De La Vega is the perfect ambassador for such a social sport.

Advertisement

He learned to play in physical education class like many kids, including our own. These days he teaches the next generation at nearby Harwich Elementary School. Pickleball aligns with the P.E. goal of lifelong participation. “It’s really easy to access, but it can also be super high-level and athletic,” he noted, showing us serves and strategy. There are now big names and two tours, including the A.P.P.

The author's husband returns for another round in the afternoon. Megan Lisagor Stoessell

Still, it’s welcoming. “The sport has not gotten to the point yet where the pros are separated from the amateurs,” Herrmann said. “It’s that whole inclusivity of everyone being there. More and more people are coming out and supporting it.” My middle-schooler gets dropped at our pool club to play with friends. On the Cape, we rallied next to children, tweens and teens, college bros, an aggro dad (there’s always one), and retirees.

De La Vega told us about a woman he taught who just turned 70 and wanted to try something new. “I never did sports,” she warned him. “Next thing you know, she was hitting it. She goes, ‘I sported!’” We understood her enthusiasm. Back home, Todd wandered into the kitchen to share an article he’d read about exercises to prevent pickleball injuries. We’ll have to mention it to our physical therapists.

Advertisement

If you go . . .

Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club, 2907 Main St, Brewster, Mass., 508-403-5688, oceanedge.com/activities/pickleball

Make a fall weekend of it, booking a stylish “mansion” room (starting around $295 a night) and pickleball lessons. Equipment is provided with options that include an intro clinic ($30), an advanced session ($40) and a round robin with the resort’s pro ($20). There’s also a junior program ($30) if the kids tag along. Afterward, catch the sunset at the Beach Bar on Cape Cod Bay.