On the St. Lawrence River, it’s whatever floats your boat

We motored along as Cole pointed out Grindstone Island, calling it “the last of the great frontier,” and the hundreds of invasive cormorants that were perched on a large rock protruding from the river. The locals, especially the fishermen and women, loath the cormorants, considering them aggressive, dirty rivals that eat more than their share of fish. “They’re artists,” Cole joked. “Look how they’ve painted the rock white. We can smell the paint from here.”

“Look, there are fishermen in their natural habitat!” Cole kidded as we passed several people fishing from their boats.

“We call that a St. Lawrence baptism,” our guide and first mate Mike Cole joked. We were riding aboard The Osprey tour boat on the St. Lawrence River, when we hit a series of waves and received a good spraying. No worries. The air temperature was hovering in the high 90s, and the splashing felt great.

Exploring the channels, cuts, and backwaters of the St. Lawrence River in 1000 Islands is part of the fun. Pamela Wright

Cole is a boisterous, jokey guy, with over-the-top enthusiasm — perfect for the narrator job on this boat cruise in the 1000 Islands, a section of the St. Lawrence straddling the New York-Ontario border, dotted with island outcroppings.

There are actually 1,864 islands concentrated in this stretch of the mighty river, but that doesn’t roll off the tongue as easy as “1,000 islands.” That rock the cormorants painted white? It’s one of the 1,000 (1,864) islands. To be considered an island, the outcropping must remain above water for 365 days a year and must have at least one tree growing on it. The islands come in all sizes, some with a single tree and a tiny cabin and dock, some with conservation lands, state parks, and small towns, others with new mansions and giant boathouses. We explored the US side (though we crossed over the Canadian border on one of our boat trips), home to a string of quaint, riverside towns. The vibe is unpretentious and outdoorsy, more northern Maine than Long Island, where talk inevitably centers around weather and winds on the river and where the fish are biting.

We started our adventure in Clayton, a picturesque riverfront town with a cluster of good restaurants and one-of-a-kind shops. It’s also home to the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel, arguably the most upscale place to stay in the area ( www.1000islandsharborhotel.com; rooms starting at $186). The modern AAA Four Diamond property has 105 guestrooms and suites, decked out with neutral palettes, contemporary furnishings, lush linens, and modern baths. Some rooms have private balconies and river views. The hotel’s public spaces are standouts, including an open bar and dining room fronting the river, and a large outdoor terrace with dining tables, firepits, and cozy seating. A riverside pedestrian path runs in front of the hotel, leading into the center of town. After checking into the hotel, we walked the path, lined with benches, watching the sun sink into the water.

The two nights we spent in Clayton were not enough. We browsed a few shops, including River Rat Cheese, where we bought local cheeses and picked up a bottle of the famous “original” Thousand Islands Dressing. The Michael Ringer Gallery has local artworks and a nice selection of housewares and gifts, and Captain Spicer’s has all things river-related, like T-shirts, hats, key chains, glassware, books, and more.

The town has some great restaurants, too. We had a casual breakfast one morning at the Shipwreck Eatery, enjoying hash brown poutine and pancake tacos on the back deck overlooking the river. Hops Spot was a great place for burgers and brews, and the Wood Boat Brewery was a fine choice for wood-fired pizza and local craft beer. Our favorite meal was at Channelside, a platter of fresh-caught fried perch, so sweet that you could call it candy. (Call ahead to see if the fish are on the menu as they often run out of this popular choice.)

Rock Island has a small museum and lighthouse. Climb up to the top of the lighthouse and you’ll have great views of the St. Lawrence River and 1000 Islands. Pamela Wright

We had to get on the water, of course, and opted for Clayton Island Tours’ Ultimate Sightseeing Tour, a 5½-hour cruise on the St. Lawrence River with stops at Boldt Castle and Rock Island (www.claytonislandtours.com; Ultimate Tour adults $72, other tours from $22). Cole told us stories of smuggling, piracy, and scandal as we tooled around the islands. We passed Bluff Island and learned the island got its name because its original owner lost it in a poker game on a miscalculated bluff. We saw where fishermen once mooned President Clinton and his wife, Hillary, and were escorted away by the Secret Service. We passed Thumb Island, one of the smallest islands, and caught a glimpse of the shortest international bridge in the world, a 32-foot span connecting one island in the United States with another in Canada.

The tour included admission to Boldt Castle, a magnificent mansion on Heart Island, built for millionaire George Boldt, a successful hotelier and manager of the famous Waldorf-Astoria in New York City. The property includes the six-story, 120-room mansion, an elegant yacht house, a towering children’s playhouse, and extensive gardens. Our last stop was Rock Island, where we toured the small museum and climbed to the top of the lighthouse for great views of the St. Lawrence River.

Another must-see in lovely Clayton is the Antique Boat Museum, whose 4.5-acre campus includes some 320 antique boats, from early canoes and fishing vessels to small craft and power pleasure boats. The Quest for Speed exhibit hall showcases the history of speed racing with several winning boats on display, and docked on the river is La Duchesse, a 106-foot houseboat built in 1905 for George Boldt. (Separate guided tours of the houseboat’s interior are offered.) After touring the museum, we hopped on the museum’s Ride the River cruise, a 45-minute boat excursion, aboard the handsome Miss 1000 Island III, a 30-foot triple cockpit, wood Hacker Craft. What a ride — woo-hoo! We sat in the back “rumble seat,” cruising in style (albeit a bit wet).

Our final day was spent in tiny Sackets Harbor on Lake Ontario. It’s a quiet enclave, with a handful of restaurants, including the delightful Goodfellos, known for its brick oven pizzas and made-from-scratch Italian dishes. The waterfront village has a protected harbor, leafy parks, and well-maintained homes with overflowing flower boxes. The village is also home to the historic Sackets Harbor Battlefield. We stayed at the delightful Harbor House Inn, a restful 24-room property in the heart of the village, with newly refreshed crisp, clean rooms, sporting blue and white nautical hues, and modern baths, some with soaking tubs. (www.sacketsharborhouseinn.com; rooms starting around $199.)

It was still early in the evening, so we took a walk through the village, along the harbor, and down to the battlefield. During the War of 1812, Sackets Harbor was an important naval and military base, with an extensive shipbuilding center and barracks housing thousands of soldiers and sailors. We walked through the park, reading the historical markers and taking in the water views. All was quiet, except for a lone freighter heading down the lake toward the St. Lawrence River and 1000 Islands.

For more information, visit www.visit1000islands.com.





