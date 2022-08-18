A textile mill becomes a luxe hotel in Maine — and a new campground brings your ‘Little House on the Prairie’ fantasies to life

Be one of the first guests to stay at The Lincoln Hotel, a 33-room boutique hotel opening Sept. 1 in Biddeford, Maine, a coastal town north of Kennebunk and south of Portland. Set in a former textile mill, the hotel’s luxury accommodations weave together historic architectural details (exposed brick walls and original wooden ceiling beams) with vibrant modern interiors. Amenities include rooftop pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, library and lounge area, lobby bar, grab-and-go coffee shop and bakery, and lower-level shopping with pop-up galleries and artisan spaces. You don’t have to leave the building to dine at Batson River Brewing and Distilling, the newest location in Maine for this craft brewery and full-service restaurant. Book by Sept. 30 to take advantage of the opening 20-percent discount: search online for your dates, choose from the room availability list, and choose “Grand Opening Package” option. Valid for two-night minimum stays through Dec. 31; includes two specialty Lincoln Hotel glasses and Batson River cocktail kit. From $299. 877-762-0278, lincolnhotelmaine.com .

SEASIDE SERVICE AT CAPE RESORT

Families heading to the Cape for a late-summer vacation might want to consider the Red Jacket Beach Resort’s 160 guest rooms and suites in South Yarmouth. Recently purchased by EOS Hospitality, along with four additional nearby properties, upgrades have begun with a focus on elevating onsite programming such as Sea Service — a full food and beverage experience available while relaxing on your seaside lounge chair on a private beach. Kid-friendly activities (through Sept. 3) include free Kids Club; fishing derbies on the jetty (fishing poles and bait provided); kite making and flying; sea life discovery; bingo by the beach; magic shows; pirate shows and scavenger hunts; movies under the stars; and more. A red tricycle affixed with a red vintage cooler sells Cape Cod Creamery ice cream, including the exclusive flavor Red Jacket Raspberry. Peak season rates from $499 for rooms with double queen beds can accommodate parents and two kids. 800-237-8887, redjacketresorts.com/resorts/red-jacket-beach-resort

THERE:

YOUTH TRAVEL COLLECTION DEBUTS

Attention travelers ages 18 to 35: G Adventures and Hostelworld have joined forces to create Roamies, a collection of 38 tours in 15 countries that combine the affordable and social aspects of hostels with small group adventure travel specifically geared toward younger travelers. World tours, between 5- and 34-days duration, offer maximum freedom and flexibility while enjoying the support of an expert chief experience officer every step of the way. Roamies tours are priced from $209 for a three-day trip, and countries visited across the entire current collection include Albania, Austria, Cambodia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Peru, Thailand, and Vietnam. Book by Aug. 21 for a 20 percent discount. Roamies tours are sold by both G Adventures and Hostelworld, as well as via travel agents. 888-800-4100, www.gadventures.com/travel-styles/roamies/

COZY CONESTOGA CAMPING

Old Americana is alive and well in the Sullivan Catskills at the Roscoe Campsite Park. Set along private river frontage on the Beaverkill River, three miles downstream from the park, the new seven-acre Conestoga Wagon Outpost boasts five authentic wagon camping accommodations outfitted with a king-size bed, bunk beds, air-conditioning, heat, small refrigerator, television, and microwave. Live your best “Little House on the Prairie” fantasies while enjoying nearby opportunities for hiking, fly fishing, kayaking, canoeing, tubing, and golfing. Bird watchers can spy on American bald eagles, ospreys, blue herons and red-tailed hawks. Wagon rates (up to four guests): $260/night weekends (two-night minimum); $200/night weekdays; $1,580 per week. 607-498-5264, roscoecampsite.com/accommodations/covered-wagon/

EVERYWHERE:

STAY COOL AND CARRY ON

The newest addition to your adventure travel wardrobe might be the Gila Airmesh Boonie, a lightweight and breathable hat with structured brim for maximum sun protection. The air-mesh stretch fabric and comfortable headband minimize sweat buildup while stain-block technology prevents staining on cap’s crown. Additional features include sealed seams; adjustable headband cord; welded eyelets; adjustable and removable chin strap; packable foam brim; and water-resistant treatment for fast dry time. Available in four colors and two sizes. $49. www.kuiu.com/products/gila-airmesh-boonie-khaki?variant=41115668840606

APP FINDS DAYTIME HOTELS

It’s been a turbulent summer for air travel, with flight delays and cancellations derailing vacation plans. HotelsByDay hopes to alleviate the pain of being stranded at crowded airports for half a day — camping out in the food court or trying to nap in uncomfortable seats — by offering a way to quickly locate a local hotel with rooms available to book in blocks of 3 to 12-plus hours. Rather than paying for an entire night’s stay, travelers can book a relaxing (short-term) room through the app, which also allows access to hotel amenities such as pool and gym. Dayroom bookings are also popular for daycations and work-away-from home spaces. Currently available in multiple US cities and in countries around the world. www.hotelsbyday.com/en

