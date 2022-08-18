Visiting the king of all outdoor art parks

Silently motorized from underground, the effect is mesmerizing. It’s the only moving sculpture in this vast outdoor art park, 500 acres of open meadows, gently sloping hills, and miles of walking paths. Storm King’s sturdy environmental art grapples with the reality that it’s the earth itself that’s in flux.

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — If you’re a left-to-right kind of person, one of the first artworks you’ll encounter up close at the Storm King Art Center might well be “Sea Change.” A simple sculpture by George Cutts, it consists of a pair of thin, curving, 20-foot-tall stainless steel poles that undulate together and apart, like seagrass.

Known for its massive-scale I-beam sculptures, Storm King is home to art by some of the world’s most renowned site-specific artists, among them Maya Lin, Richard Serra, and Andy Goldsworthy. It’s the main stop on a scenic Hudson Valley circuit of outdoor museums, including Art Omi, Taconic Sculpture Park, and Opus 40, the impressive earthworks of one man, Harvey Fite, who bought a disused bluestone quarry in the 1930s and created a sprawling monument worthy of the ancients.

Storm King opened in 1960, the vision of Hudson Valley businessman Ralph E. “Ted” Ogden and his son-in-law, Peter Stern. Ogden had recently purchased an estate featuring a Normandy-style chateau. His original thought was to establish a museum to honor the Hudson River School of painters.

Instead, he began building a sculpture garden. In 1967 he traveled to the upstate home of the late sculptor David Smith and paid the estate a large sum for 13 of his artworks.

Smith’s “Portrait of a Lady Painter,” a 5-foot bronze abstraction situated on the lawn just outside the museum building, fuses lines and shapes with a few discernible objects — a paint box, an artist’s palette — but no lady. Smith’s work, sometimes described as “drawings in space,” has as much in common with Cubism and surrealism as it does with traditional sculpture.

“I belong with the painters,” he said.

Storm King landscape with “Endless Column” (Tal Streeter, 1968) in the foreground. James Sullivan

On a humid summer day, hundreds of visitors strolled the grounds of the art center. They gazed at Maya Lin’s rippling, 11-acre “Storm King Wavefield,” a set of oceanic swells conjured from earth and grass. They LOL’d at the audacity of Zhang Huan’s gargantuan “Three-Legged Buddha,” a 28-foot steel-and-copper sculpture of a figure from the waist down, with one foot perched rudely on a partially submerged human head.

Goldsworthy, the British landscape artist, built the largest installation of his career over a long stay here beginning in 1997, a dry stone wall that stretches in serpentine fashion more than 2,000 feet. At the foot of a hill in the park’s southeast corner, the wall appears to dip underwater to span the pond, before continuing on to climb another hill across the way.

In 2010, Goldsworthy returned to mark Storm King’s 50th anniversary by installing the self-explanatory “Five Men, Seventeen Days, Fifteen Boulders, One Wall.”

“Trees, stone, people,” he said at the time. Simple as that. At Storm King, you can’t help but think about the way we’re treating the only home we know.

On display through Nov. 7 in and around the museum building are several powerful sculptures by the multi-disciplinary Kenyan artist Wangechi Mutu. Her pieces “Shavasana I” and “Shavasana II,” named after the Sanskrit word for the final resting position of a yoga practice, are a disturbing reminder of the term’s literal translation: “corpse pose.” The female figures are covered by their mats.

Menashe Kadishman's "Suspended" is among the works on display at the Storm King Art Center in New Windsor, N.Y. Jerry L. Thompson

But women are invincible in one of Mutu’s showcase works inside the gallery. “She Walks” — a 7-foot-tall female warrior figure composed of wood, red soil, charcoal, and other materials — is not to be missed.

It’s a big place with a lot to see, a great destination for a picnic. Bike rentals, available with a two-hour minimum ($30 on top of the general admission pricing), are highly recommended. Visitors may also hop on or off the tram service at any of six designated stops.

Mimi Pascual and Chris Quines spent the afternoon at Storm King in the midst of a summer-long cross-country excursion from their home base just outside of San Francisco. Working in graphic design and marketing, they’re “digital nomads,” they explained.

Along their trip, they’d been invited to a fund-raiser that had taken part at the art center earlier in the day. They were glad they did.

“I’m an outdoors guy, and you’re seeing art,” said Quines, wearing a straw cowboy hat. “It’s like two worlds colliding, really.”

Storm King Art Center, 1 Museum Road, New Windsor, N.Y. stormking.org

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.