3 men indicted in 2018 prison killing of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger

Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, a Mafia enforcer from West Springfield who is serving a life sentence for two gangland murders, and Paul J. DeCologero, 48, of Lowell, “are accused of striking 89-year-old Bulger in the head multiple times and causing his death” on Oct. 30, 2018 at US Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., authorities said.

Two inmates from Massachusetts have been charged with fatally beating notorious South Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger in his cell at a West Virginia penitentiary in October 2018, while a third former inmate has been charged with conspiring with the pair to carry out the brutal slaying, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

They and a third former inmate, Sean McKinnon, 36, of Vermont, who was released earlier this year, are charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Geas and DeCologero have been charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder, along with assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Geas faces a separate charge for murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence, while McKinnon faces a charge of making a false statements to a federal agent.

Bulger, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 for killing 11 people while running a sprawling criminal enterprise from the 1970s to the 1990s, was publicly identified in the late 1990s as a longtime FBI informant who provided information against local Mafiosi.

Yet Bulger was transferred under questionable circumstances from a Florida prison to Hazelton, one of the nation’s most violent prisons, and placed in general population alongside Massachusetts organized crime figures,

Bulger was in a wheelchair, had suffered numerous heart attacks, and had previously been held in units designated for inmates, such as informants or pedophiles, who were believed to need protection from other inmates. Yet authorities changed his medical classification, indicating his health had improved, which paved the way for his transfer to Hazelton.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.