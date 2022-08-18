An important day for school safety in Rhode Island

With public schools set to reopen over the next couple of weeks, the Rhode Island School Safety Committee is holding its annual conference this morning at East Providence High School – and more than 300 educators are expected to attend.
The conference, which gives teachers four hours of professional development, will feature sessions on psychological trauma first aid with a top researcher from Duke University, indicators of mobilization to violence with an FBI agent, and social media threat assessment training with a member of the Rhode Island State Police.
Dr. Robin Gurwitch will lead the discussion about psychological trauma first aid, which will focus on understanding the needs of children. She has published numerous papers about her research on ways to support children who have faced trauma.
This is the first time the safety committee has held its conference since the COVID-19 pandemic, and it comes only three months after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. That prompted states across the country, including Rhode Island, to pass new gun laws, and has also led to debates about how to make schools safer.
After the Texas shooting, Governor Dan McKee ordered all schools in the state to assess potential safety threats.
Here’s a look at the full agenda for today’s conference.
