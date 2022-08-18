Authorities identify victim of fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton

Authorities have identified the victim of the fatal crash that was allegedly caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton earlier this week, State police said.
Samuel B. Ibikunle, 72, of Westborough, was driving northbound on Interstate 495 early Wednesday morning when he was struck head-on by a van traveling the wrong way on the highway, according to David Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police.
Ibikunle’s car was then hit in the rear by a 2020 International tractor trailer driven by a 41-year-old man from Providence, who was unable to stop in time, State Police said.
Ibikunle was taken to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester where he was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash, State Police said.
The driver of the van, 29-year-old Devin Arroyo of Taunton, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was initially placed into custody on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor.
Arroyo was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Framingham District Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence (OUI), felony reckless/negligent, OUI liquor, negligent operation, wrong way on the highway (civil), and marked lanes violation (civil), according to Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for the the Middlesex district attorney’s office.
Arroyo‘s next court date is scheduled for Sept. 19.
