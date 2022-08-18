Authorities identify victim of fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton

Authorities have identified the victim of the fatal crash that was allegedly caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton earlier this week, State police said.

Samuel B. Ibikunle, 72, of Westborough, was driving northbound on Interstate 495 early Wednesday morning when he was struck head-on by a van traveling the wrong way on the highway, according to David Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police.

Ibikunle’s car was then hit in the rear by a 2020 International tractor trailer driven by a 41-year-old man from Providence, who was unable to stop in time, State Police said.