Baker calls in National Guard to help battle Rockport wildfire; ‘extreme’ drought conditions extended

Nearly 40 percent of Massachusetts has been under “extreme” drought conditions this week, up from about 25 percent a week ago, according to the US Drought Monitor, and forecasters are not optimistic about the immediate future.

Baker’s order makes up to 30 National Guard members available to help local emergency crews protect life and property threatened by the Briarwood Fire that has burned across 19 acres and continues to smolder above and below the ground, Baker’s office said in a statement.

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday activated the National Guard to help battle a wildfire that has been burning in Rockport for about a month, his office said, just as the US Drought Monitor released new data reporting “extreme” drought conditions across most of the eastern half of the state.

The drought monitor released new data on its website Thursday. The data, which was valid as of Tuesday morning, identified nearly all of Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Bristol counties, plus large swaths of Worcester county, as being under extreme drought conditions.

While the harshest conditions have fallen over the eastern half of Massachusetts, nearly all of the state (about 95 percent) is experiencing severe drought, an increase of about 40 percent from the previous week, according to the monitor.

Showers were predicted in short spurts for some areas Thursday, but forecasters say it’s not enough.

“Early next week there’s a little bit of rain, but again not much,” said Bill Simpson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boston. “We need multiple events and widespread rain, but there’s no real relief in sight.”

Extreme drought conditions can cause widespread loss of crops and may lead to wells running dry, according to the drought monitor. Under severe drought conditions, crops are impacted in both yield and fruit size, hay prices spike, outdoor burn warnings are issued, air quality is poor, trees are brittle and susceptible to insects, water quality is poor, and outdoor water restrictions are implemented, according to the monitor.

State officials urged people to be cautious of potential brush and forest fire risks when using flammables outdoors, such as with grilling, smoking, or camping. Power equipment that runs at a high temperature, such as a lawnmower or off-road vehicle, can also present risks, Baker’s office said in the statement.

