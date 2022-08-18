Body found matches description of missing man who jumped from ‘Jaws’ bridge on Martha’s Vineyard

A body matching the description of the missing 21-year-old Jamaican man who jumped off a Martha’s Vineyard bridge with his older brother Sunday night was located Thursday afternoon, State Police said.
The body was found by a shell fisherman on the western edge of Sengekontacket Pond at approximately 11:30 a.m., State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.
“The body matches the description of Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, who has been the subject of a weeklong ongoing search since he went missing Sunday night after jumping from the Big Bridge (Jaws Bridge) between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs,” Procopio said in the statement. “State Police and local police are on scene.”
The Bulgins are from Jamaica and were seasonal employees at a restaurant on Martha’s Vineyard, Procopio said.
The two brothers, along with two of their friends, had jumped into the water from the bridge connecting Edgartown and Oak Bluffs around 11 p.m. Sunday. The two friends got out safely, but the brothers did not.
The body of his brother, 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin, was recovered on Monday.
On Tuesday, the owner of the Martha’s Vineyard restaurant where the Bulgin brothers worked launched a GoFundMe fundraising page to help their family.
Doug Abdelnour, the owner of Nomans restaurant in Oak Bluffs, wrote on GoFundMe that Tavaris and Tavaughn left an impression on everyone they met with their “bright smiles, charismatic personalities, unshakeable faith, and unrelenting positive attitude.”