Body found matches description of missing man who jumped from ‘Jaws’ bridge on Martha’s Vineyard

A body matching the description of the missing 21-year-old Jamaican man who jumped off a Martha’s Vineyard bridge with his older brother Sunday night was located Thursday afternoon, State Police said.

The body was found by a shell fisherman on the western edge of Sengekontacket Pond at approximately 11:30 a.m., State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

“The body matches the description of Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, who has been the subject of a weeklong ongoing search since he went missing Sunday night after jumping from the Big Bridge (Jaws Bridge) between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs,” Procopio said in the statement. “State Police and local police are on scene.”